Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Are Heading South For Next Destination Takeover

Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards when she appeared on stage to present Olivia Rodrigo with ‘Song of the Year’. Jennifer Lopez, 52, is back in New York after her viral red carpet moment at the Venice Film Festival, and she surprised everyone by appearing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer stepped out in a leather lace-up crop top, which exposed her toned abs, as she presented newcomer Olivia Rodrigo with “Song of the Year.” She paired her top with a sequin-embellished mini skirt and towering, nude stilettos. Of course, JLo looked ultra glam with her hair styled in loose waves and a smokey eye makeup.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO