COVID-19 case counts remain high Thursday

By The Free Press
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Department of Health's testing lab handles samples of COVID-19. Courtesy Minnesota Department of Health

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota’s nine counties combined for 124 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, continuing the run of high totals this week.

Case growth appeared to slow down last week. This week, though, the total is on track for a large jump, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The counties have had 648 new cases confirmed over the last six days, compared to 565 over the prior seven days.

After five confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the region were reported Wednesday, there were none Thursday. Minnesota had 14 deaths linked to the illness statewide, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 7,970.

South-central Minnesota’s pandemic death toll is up to 270. Blue Earth County’s 47 are the most in the region, although on a per capita basis it has one of the lowest death rates.

Of the 124 new cases confirmed Thursday, Blue Earth County accounted for 33 of them. Nicollet County had 26, while Brown, Le Sueur and Waseca counties all had more than 10.

All nine counties had at least four new cases.

The full list of new cases by county includes:

• Blue Earth County — 33

• Nicollet County — 26

• Brown County — 13

• Le Sueur County — 12

• Waseca County — 12

• Faribault County — 9

• Martin County — 9

• Watonwan County — 6

• Sibley County — 4

On vaccinations, about 62% of eligible residents in the region have at least one dose. People age 12 and older are eligible.

About 59% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated rates range from 66.4% in Nicollet County to 51.8% in Sibley County.

