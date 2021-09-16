CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Long expecting Washington to shut down Giants offense on Thursday night

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

Former NFL defensive end Chris Long is expecting a bounceback game from the Washington Football Team, and a further slide into uncertainty for the Giants on Thursday night.

