Vermilion’s County’s death toll from COVID-19 increased to 172 late last week with the death of a woman in her 70s. Health officials also reported 42 new COVID-19 cases — one resident in their 80s, one in their 70s, three in their 60s, one in their 50s, one in their 40s, three in their 30s, 10 in their 20s, five teens, 10 grade-school-aged children, three pre-schoolers, and four infants. That brings the total COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County snce the pandemic began 18 months ago to 12,107, 237 of which are active.

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO