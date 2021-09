ST. PAUL — Ten more Minnesota COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday, Sept. 20, and 2,474 new coronavirus infections were recorded by the state Department of Health. The latest deaths range in age from their early 30s to their late 80s with eight residing in private homes, one in long-term care and one in a behavioral health facility. Nine of the deaths occurred in September and one in August.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO