Wyoming’s Vedauwoo Campground Feels Like Something From Another Planet
Everyone who grew up in Wyoming grew up camping. It’s practically impossible to live in the Cowboy State without taking a tent vacation at least once a year! If you’re looking to change up your usual routine, why not try camping at the Vedauwoo?
There are so many places to pitch a tent in Wyoming, but none is quite as magical as the Vedauwoo.
This collection of rock formations is unique to Wyoming, and it's completely natural. The rocks here are millions of years old, and it's a legendary destination in the rock climbing community.
Prior to European colonization, this area was home to Arapaho people who called it the Land of the Earthborn Spirit. Walking around, you'll feel like you're in a truly sacred space.
While Vedauwoo is well known to rock climbers, it remains one of the more underrated spots to camp in the Cowboy State.
Imagine waking up to a view like this, and realizing you're still in Wyoming? It's truly an amazing spot!
There are miles of trails to explore and plenty of scrambling to enjoy. Keep an eye out for the wildlife that likes to play in this unique landscape!
This one-of-a-kind spot is conveniently located, too, right between Cheyenne and Laramie.
Be sure to check the weather before planning your camping trip - it can get snowy, windy, and brutally cold. There aren't many trees for shelter and the entire plateau is fairly exposed to the elements.
Come spend a night under some of the darkest skies in southeastern Wyoming when you camp at Vedauwoo, a magical spot you're sure to love.
For more information about camping at the Vedauwoo, visit the National Forest Service website here .
