CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wyoming’s Vedauwoo Campground Feels Like Something From Another Planet

By Kim Magaraci
Only In Wyoming
Only In Wyoming
 4 days ago

Everyone who grew up in Wyoming grew up camping. It’s practically impossible to live in the Cowboy State without taking a tent vacation at least once a year! If you’re looking to change up your usual routine, why not try camping at the Vedauwoo?

There are so many places to pitch a tent in Wyoming, but none is quite as magical as the Vedauwoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRvFB_0byANEr300
Cavan Images / Cavan via Getty Images Plus

This collection of rock formations is unique to Wyoming, and it's completely natural. The rocks here are millions of years old, and it's a legendary destination in the rock climbing community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUv4h_0byANEr300
Imre Cikajlo via iStock / Getty Images Plus

Prior to European colonization, this area was home to Arapaho people who called it the Land of the Earthborn Spirit. Walking around, you'll feel like you're in a truly sacred space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXZlY_0byANEr300
marekuliasz via iStock / Getty Images Plus

While Vedauwoo is well known to rock climbers, it remains one of the more underrated spots to camp in the Cowboy State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Afuc_0byANEr300
Google Local / Shane Howard

Imagine waking up to a view like this, and realizing you're still in Wyoming? It's truly an amazing spot!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4rOm_0byANEr300
Adam Clark via Getty Images

There are miles of trails to explore and plenty of scrambling to enjoy. Keep an eye out for the wildlife that likes to play in this unique landscape!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rEYr8_0byANEr300
Olga Mendenhall via iStock / Getty Images Plus

This one-of-a-kind spot is conveniently located, too, right between Cheyenne and Laramie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6nxJ_0byANEr300
AJames7711 via iStock / Getty Images Plus

Be sure to check the weather before planning your camping trip - it can get snowy, windy, and brutally cold. There aren't many trees for shelter and the entire plateau is fairly exposed to the elements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092XH2_0byANEr300
Tanner Harms / FOAP via Getty Images Plus

Come spend a night under some of the darkest skies in southeastern Wyoming when you camp at Vedauwoo, a magical spot you're sure to love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihMXM_0byANEr300
David Disponett / 500px Plus via Getty Images

For more information about camping at the Vedauwoo, visit the National Forest Service website here .

The post Wyoming’s Vedauwoo Campground Feels Like Something From Another Planet appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 1

Related
oilcity.news

Another wonderful, windy Wednesday in Wyoming

Welcome to a Windy Wednesday in Wyoming! Today is all about loving what makes Wyoming so memorable. Whether you love or hate the wind, stay Breezy. (P.S. Hope that you enjoy my attempt at alliteration today!) Check out what the Breeze has in store today: read all about the new...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Laramie, WY
96.7 KISS FM

This Montana City Has An Underground City You Need to Explore

Montana actually has a few of these still hanging around and is a really unknown part of Montana history. Love Exploring came out with a list of American's Best Underground Attractions and I was just filtering through the list to see if there was anything from Montana remotely on it. Low and behold, one Montana city made the list with their underground city and that is of course Butte, Montana.
MONTANA STATE
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Yellowstone Campground Is Very Nice Except For Battling Bison

This is the bison's country; we just live here. They were here before we were, and chances are they'll be here when we're gone. After all, they managed to survive near-total eradication on the continent. And don't forget, Yellowstone bison are the meanest and toughest of them all - Yellowstone is the only place in North America where wild North American bison survived the glut of hunting in the 19th century.
ANIMALS
oilcity.news

Light snow blankets areas of Wyoming early Monday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Some areas of Wyoming’s high country had a brief shot of winter overnight Sunday and early Monday. WYDOT cameras captured a snowy sunrise along the Interstate 80 summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. The National Weather Service in Riverton says western and central Wyoming should see more rain...
WYOMING STATE
Only In Kentucky

Three 14-Foot-Tall Giants Have Moved Into A Lakeside Park In Kentucky

The massive lakes and large parks throughout western Kentucky are well-known and many families enjoy spending time there. But there are also plenty of hidden gems that offer the same outdoor adventures, campsites, and even some unique attractions that are worth a visit. Lake Malone State Park is a lovely park and campground in Dunmor […] The post Three 14-Foot-Tall Giants Have Moved Into A Lakeside Park In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Another Planet#Campground#Cavan Images Cavan#European#Arapaho#Marekuliasz#Google Local#Getty Images Plus Come
CBS Denver

C-130 Makes History By Landing On Highway 287 In Wyoming

RAWLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The U.S. military made history Thursday when a C-130 aircraft landed on Highway 287 in Wyoming. The landing north of Rawlins, west of Laramie, was part of a joint training exercise. (credit: U.S. Air Force) With a wingspan of more than 132 feet, the four-engine C-130 is more than 97 feet long and has a 42,000-pound payload. It’s manned by a five-person crew including two pilots, a navigator, flight engineer and loadmaster. (credit: U.S. Air Force) The U.S. military has used the C-130 since 1956 as a troop, medevac and cargo transport aircraft. It is designed for landings and takeoffs on short, unprepared airstrips in combat zones. (credit: U.S. Air Force) The C-130 landed on the highway about 230 miles north of Denver.
WYOMING STATE
Only In Arizona

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Arizona Will Take You To The Original Sinagua Ruins

Arizona has no shortage of ancient ruins to visit, but some don’t get nearly the amount of recognition they deserve. The Honanki Heritage Site, located in the Sedona area, features an ancient cliff dwelling once home to the 15th-century Sinagua people. All it takes to see the magnificent structure for yourself is an easy, 0.6-mile hike through a whimsical woodland forest – so, what are you waiting for?
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Colorado

The Hidden Labriynth May Just Be The Most Peaceful Place In All Of Colorado

Have you ever had the privilege of walking through a labyrinth? If you are unfamiliar with the concept, a labyrinth (not to be confused with the David Bowie classic) is a “complicated irregular network of passages or paths in which it is difficult to find one’s way,” which may sound daunting but is actually a very peaceful place that promotes quiet and meditation. To experience this strange structure for yourself, we recommend you visit this hidden Colorado labyrinth that few people know exists:
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
K2 Radio

WATCH: Air Force Plane Lifts Off From Wyoming Highway

A multi-branch military operation included a dramatic scene on the Wyoming prairie when a US Air Force Reserve C-130J aircraft touched down on the highway. According to the Air Force Reserve, the operation — Rally in the Rockies — kicked off Monday when the aircraft touched down on US 287 north of Rawlins.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Here Are 8 Of The Most Popular Fall Colors Viewing Destinations In Colorado

(CBS4) – Colorado is heading into fall foliage season as the days grow shorter and the aspens start their change to gold in the mountains. It’s not hard to find amazing, breathtaking views in many high country locations, but here are some popular, guaranteed-to-please trips to consider as you pack up the family and enjoy all the Rocky Mountains have to offer by car. Rocky Mountain National Park Rocky Mountain National Park covers 415 square miles and offers extraordinary views any time of year. In fall foliage season, it’s the aspen gold that will reward visitors. Because of its popularity you do...
COLORADO STATE
Only In Utah

Kodachrome Basin State Park Is A Hidden Gem Park In Utah That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

Discovering a hidden gem sometimes feels like we’ve hit the jackpot. After all, those of us who have lived in Utah for a long time probably know every inch of our beloved state. Next time you’re up for an outdoor adventure in a spot that certainly doesn’t get the same well-deserved attention as other Utah state parks, make your way to Kodachrome Basin State Park.
UTAH STATE
stgeorgeutah.com

FBI: Body found at campground in Wyoming; no confirmation as to identity

ST. GEORGE — A body has been found by searchers in a campground outside Grand Teton National Park in Teton County, Wyoming, the FBI reported in a news conference Sunday afternoon. No official confirmation as to the identity of the body was given, but FBI Agent Charles Jones of the Denver office said the body matched the description of missing Gabby Petito and offered condolences to her family in a shaky, emotional voice.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Only In Arizona

Paddle To A Massive Sand Cave Hiding At The Bottom Of The Grand Canyon In Arizona

You could dedicate the rest of your life to uncovering hidden gems in Arizona and still just barely scratch the surface – but it’s worth a try! One more spot to add to your bucket list is Redwall Cavern, a massive sand cave hiding at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. The cave, which can […] The post Paddle To A Massive Sand Cave Hiding At The Bottom Of The Grand Canyon In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Only In Oregon

Get Excited, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Above Average Temperatures This Winter In Oregon

Winter in Oregon can be a big, old downer. Gray skies, lots of rain, and chilly temps that aren’t quite cold enough for snow. If you’re not a fan of Old Man Winter, you’ll be pleased as punch about this year’s forecast. The Farmers Almanac is actually predicting above average temperatures and below average precipitation […] The post Get Excited, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Above Average Temperatures This Winter In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Bear Rains Massive POOPS On Hunters Below

The bear was being hunted. He was treed, way up there. If he's going out he might was well let those hunters know what he really thinks of them. He managed to hit one hunter right in the head with a big turd. On the last day of bear season....
ANIMALS
Only In Wyoming

Only In Wyoming

570
Followers
290
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Wyoming is for people who LOVE the Cowboy State . We publish one Wyoming article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy