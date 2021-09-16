Wyoming’s Vedauwoo Campground Feels Like Something From Another Planet

RAWLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The U.S. military made history Thursday when a C-130 aircraft landed on Highway 287 in Wyoming. The landing north of Rawlins, west of Laramie, was part of a joint training exercise. (credit: U.S. Air Force) With a wingspan of more than 132 feet, the four-engine C-130 is more than 97 feet long and has a 42,000-pound payload. It’s manned by a five-person crew including two pilots, a navigator, flight engineer and loadmaster. (credit: U.S. Air Force) The U.S. military has used the C-130 since 1956 as a troop, medevac and cargo transport aircraft. It is designed for landings and takeoffs on short, unprepared airstrips in combat zones. (credit: U.S. Air Force) The C-130 landed on the highway about 230 miles north of Denver.

WYOMING STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO