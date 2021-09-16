Grady County Sherriff will not mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees

Grady County Sheriffs Office Facebook

Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir has joined a growing list of sheriffs who say they will not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for their employees.

In Oklahoma, Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney issued a similar statement on Sunday, Sept. 12. The following day, Logan County Sheriff, Damon Devereaux and Cleveland County Sheriff, Chris Amasonannounced they would not require their employees to be vaccinated.

Weir’s statement, issued on Thursday, refers to the controversy surrounding mask mandates and lockdowns since the pandemic took hold in March 2020. Now, the sheriff’s office is seeing similar divide regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Since the rollout of COVID vaccines, this division has become more widespread and more intense between those who believe in the vaccines, those who don’t and those who are undecided,” the statement said.

Moreover, the letter states Weir will not enforce a vaccine mandate for employees as long as he is the sheriff.

“Just like the flu shot, our employee’s choice to get vaccinated, or not, is theirs and theirs alone, and I respect their decisions. I am not pro-vaccine, nor anti-vaccine. I am pro-freedom for each person’s ability and responsibility to decide for themselves. I am appalled at some of the absolute dictator-like tactics we are seeing from our Federal Government and several other State Governments.”