The Doom series is one of the best (and most influential) collections of video games ever, spanning from the first 1993 game for MS-DOS to 2020’s Doom Eternal. Slowly but surely, Bethesda has been updating the whole series to work on the current generation of game consoles, and in case you don’t want to buy all of them individually, the Doom Slayers Collection was released last month. The Nintendo Switch version of the bundle is now on sale for the first time, dropping the price to $42 ($8 off).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO