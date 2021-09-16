CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints Rushing Attack vs. Panthers Run Defense

By Bob Rose
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2Sby_0byAMQJA00

New Orleans dominated the line of scrimmage in their opening day pounding of Green Bay. Can they establish that same balance against NFC South rival Carolina?

The 1-0 New Orleans Saints play their first division game of the year when they travel to face NFC South rival Carolina on Sunday. The Panthers are also 1-0 after a 19-14 defeat of the New York Jets last Sunday.

New Orleans is coming off a 38-3 rout of the Green Bay Packers. It was a game originally scheduled at home in the Superdome, but was moved to Jacksonville in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

They are scheduled to play on the road the next two weeks, with a possible return to the Superdome on October 3 against the New York Giants.

The Saints had the second highest point total of any team on opening weekend. They did it with a balanced attack and by controlling the line of scrimmage. The Saints averaged 4.8 yards per rush and picked up 171 yards on the ground against the Packers.

Balance has been the key to coach Sean Payton's offense. The Saints ranked 12th in total offense in 2020, but sixth in rushing output. They averaged over 141 yards per game on the ground last season and led the NFL with 30 rushing touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suJOn_0byAMQJA00
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers have rebuilt their defense through the draft over the last two years. They ranked 18th in the league defensively in 2020, finishing around the same mark in most major defensive categories.

Carolina had a strong defensive performance against the Jets to start the year. They hope to repeat the feat against an extremely physical New Orleans offense.

Jameis Winston had an impressive debut in his first start with New Orleans, replacing the legendary Drew Brees. Winston tossed five touchdowns, but only attempted 20 passes as the Saints simply bullied the Packers.

‘‘Bully ball'' has been a recipe for New Orleans success over the last few seasons. Carolina's challenge will be to stymie the Saints rushing attack and increase the pressure on Winston to beat them with the passing game.

SAINTS RUSHING ATTACK VS. PANTHERS RUSH DEFENSE

New Orleans Running Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bE0YM_0byAMQJA00
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year RB Tony Jones Jr. followed up a strong training camp and preseason with an effective outing against Green Bay. Jones picked up 50 yards on 11 carries, allowing the Saints to attack the Packers with a powerful 1-2 punch at running back.

The key to the Saints offense is dynamic RB Alvin Kamara, who had 83 yards on the ground with 20 carries against the Packers. Kamara is the league's most dangerous offensive weapon. New Orleans moves him around the formation to take advantage of his versatility.

Kamara's open field skills are even more effective because of solid complementary weapons to carry the ball. After last week's release of reliable veteran Latavius Murray, Jones provided a terrific complement to Kamara.

Jack-of-all-trades weapon Taysom Hill only carried the ball twice against the Packers. Payton does not hesitate to use Hill in any situation. He’s a physical runner between the tackles and gives the team a lethal three-headed rushing combination.

Even with Kamara's elite combination of vision, balance, and explosiveness, the key to the Saints rushing attack is at the line of scrimmage. New Orleans has the NFL's best offensive line. It’s a unit that pummels opponents up front and imposes their will on defenses.

Star C Erik McCoy went down with a calf injury during the opening series last Sunday. Cesar Ruiz moved to the middle from his starting right guard spot and reserve Calvin Throckmorton took his place at guard. The offense didn't miss a beat, dominating the Green Bay front.

McCoy is expected to miss several weeks. The Saints bolstered interior depth by signing former Chiefs C Austin Reiter. LG Andrus Peat has had consistency issues as a pass blocker, but he’s a mauler in the run game.

Elite tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk are best-known for their pass blocking. Both players are also outstanding run blockers who seal the edge expertly to allow Kamara, Jones, and Hill to get outside.

Carolina Run Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WUgm_0byAMQJA00
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs as Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson (54) defends. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers allowed 121 yards per game on the ground on the ground in 2020, ranking 20th in the league. Eight opponents gained over 130 yards rushing against them, and their 4.7 yards per rush allowed was the fifth worst in the NFL.

Carolina showed great improvement to open 2021. They allowed only 45 yards on the ground to the Jets. Only the Saints surrendered fewer rushing yards in week 1.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson was the star of the game with a team-high 10 tackles, a sack, 3 passes broken up, and an interception.

The Panthers have built a stout and deep defensive line. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown, the number 7 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, looks to build on a promising rookie campaign. Brown is a powerful player at 6’5” and 326-Lbs that can cave in interior blocking.

Flanking Brown at tackle is underrated run-stopper DaQuan Jones, rookie fifth-round choice Davyion Nixon, and Bravvion Roy. All four players are mammoth presences that are a major challenge for interior linemen.

The ability of Carolina's tackles to get inside push allows their linebackers to shoot open gaps and their ends to crash inside.

Brian Burns is developing into a terrific all-around defensive end, while athletic LB Shaq Thompson is excellent at running down opposing backs.

Ends Morgan Fox, Marquis Haynes, and MLB Jermaine Carter round out a much improved front seven for the Panthers, along with pass rusher Haason Reddick.

What To Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTSc3_0byAMQJA00
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY

In six career games against the Panthers, Alvin Kamara has averaged 58 yards rushing on less than ten carries per contest, but has scored six touchdowns. The Saints rushed for a combined 294 yards in two meetings against Carolina last year.

Look for New Orleans to try and establish that same kind of balance when facing the Panthers on Sunday. That same sort of game plan was run with great success against Green Bay last week.

The key battle to watch will be in the middle of the trenches. Ruiz, Peat, Throckmorton, and perhaps Reiter will have to win their interior battles against the big-bodied Carolina tackles without McCoy.

If New Orleans wins the line of scrimmage, that will open crucial cutback lanes for Kamara, Jones, and Hill. The passing game will also greatly be aided by establishing the running game because it will open up play-action opportunities.

Follow Bob Rose on Facebook and Twitter @bobbyr2613.

READ MORE SAINTS NEWS:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
audacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Panthers Run Defense#The Green Bay Packers#The New York Giants#The Carolina Panthers#Rb Alvin Kamara#Chiefs C Austin Reiter#Lg Andrus Peat
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Packers loss, getting benched for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers put up a stinker against the New Orleans Saints, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay Packers fans had to feel ecstatic entering Week 1. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ready to go for the start of the season, and he faced off against a New Orleans Saints team that was starting Jameis Winston under center following the retirement of Drew Brees. Surely it would at least be a competitive game for Green Bay, right?
NFL
audacy.com

Saints' disaster vs Panthers summed up in one record-breaking number

In Week 1 the Saints' offense set records for efficiency. In Week 2 it set a record for futility. Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and the Saints' playmakers couldn't get anything working facing relentless pressure in Carolina, finishing the day with just 128 yards of total offense. That number represents the lowest output ever in a game during the Sean Payton era -- by nearly half the length of a field.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Denied Trade Offer From The Saints

The New Orleans Saints reportedly had interest in making a trade with the Denver Broncos, though the AFC West franchise rebuffed their pursuit. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints had interest in trading for Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller. Fuller, a 29-year-old cornerback, signed with the Broncos this...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love as Jameis Winston torches Green Bay in Week 1

Aaron Rodgers insists he never intended to cause any distractions to the Packers' 2021 season by staying away from the team and playing coy about his future in Green Bay for most of this offseason. But if anyone looked distracted, or at least unprepared, in Sunday's Week 1 games, it was Rodgers and the Packers -- so much so that coach Matt LaFleur sent Rodgers to the bench with just under 11 minutes left in the club's road opener against the Saints, replacing the reigning MVP with second-year backup Jordan Love after Jameis Winston torched the Packers' defense for five touchdown passes en route to a 38-3 blowout win.
NFL
FanSided

Packers give Aaron Rodgers wideout help with roster move ahead of Monday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers elevate WR Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad in advance of a Monday Night Football match versus the Detroit Lions. After an unexpected blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Green Bay Packers are poised for a comeback against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. To offer Rodgers more passing options, the Packers have elevated Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to the starting roster.
NFL
charlottestar.com

Week 2 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints

Carolina Panthers (1-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-0) Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. | Tickets Sunday, Sept. 19 | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET Roster | Depth Chart | How to Watch. History: Panthers vs. Saints. Carolina is 25-28 all-time against the Saints, playing New Orleans more than any...
NFL
WBAY Green Bay

Saints run all over Joe Barry’s defense debut

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All five of the Saints touchdowns were passes from Jameis Winston, but New Orleans ran all over Joe Barry’s defense debut. They ran the ball 39 times for 171 yards. “We kind of anticipated it. They started having success with the run early, so of...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers open as underdogs vs. Saints, but not by as many points as you may think

Are sports bettors encouraged by the Panthers’ 19-14 win over the Jets? Or are they afraid to overreact to what went down in Jacksonville on Sunday, when the Saints dismantled the superstar-laden Green Bay Packers, 38-3? Whatever happened, they’ve spoken: According to multiple online betting services, Carolina has opened as...
NFL
chatsports.com

Panthers vs Saints offensive preview: Building on success

The Carolina Panthers offense got a win against the New York Jets, and in general, Sam Darnold looked like a new man. Now that we can put the revenge game talk behind us, we can start to get into the meat of the season. What can we expect this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints?
NFL
AllPanthers

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Saints

The Carolina Panthers released their depth chart for their week two matchup vs the New York Jets. Note: this depth chart is unofficial and is subject to change. RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman. FB: Giovanni Ricci. WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson. WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall,...
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
62
Followers
94
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy