Displaying items by tag: office

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago

RALEIGH — A bill intended to prohibit conflicts of interest by local elected officials is stalled in the N.C. legislature, as lawmakers wrangle over the state budget and the end of session remains uncertain.

The Richmond Observer

NCDOT hosting outreach event for disadvantaged businesses

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways in partnership with its Office of Civil Rights is inviting small, disadvantaged businesses to learn more about contracting opportunities with the department. From 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 25, NCDOT staff will host a virtual event for NCDOT’s Highway Division 8. Division...
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

135th COVID death recorded in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department on Monday announced the ninth COVID-related death for September. The latest death brings the county’s pandemic total to 135 since the first was reported in April of 2020. According to the Health Department, the updated race and gender breakdown is as follows: 21...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
The Richmond Observer

NCDHHS hires first chief health equity officer and launches new Office of Health Equity

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced the hiring of Victor Armstrong as the Department’s first ever Chief Health Equity Officer. NCDHHS created the position as well as the Office of Health Equity to lead its focus to advance health equity and reduce disparities in opportunity and outcomes for historically marginalized populations.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

REPORT: 455 bags of trash picked up in Richmond County during August

ROCKINGHAM — More than four tons of trash were picked up from Richmond County roadsides in August, according to the monthly solid waste report. The report, highlighted by County Manager Bryan Land each month in his report to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, shows county and state workers picked up 455 bags of trash and 14 tires from 26 roads — weighing 4.12 tons.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County Health Department extends COVID testing

ROCKINGHAM — Testing times for COVID-19 are being expanded due to increased demand, the Richmond County Health Department announced Friday. Starting Sept. 20, testing will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m at the Health Department and a secondary site will open at Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College Sept. 29 and run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County DAR chapter promoting Constitution Week

ROCKINGHAM — The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honor this foundational document of national governance. Members of the local Gen. Henry William Harrington Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will celebrate...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

All-way stop coming to Richmond County intersection

ELLERBE — A new traffic design will be installed at a Richmond County interchange this week as the result of a recent safety study. Currently, only drivers on N.C. 73 and Pressley Rankin Highway are required to stop at their junction with U.S. 220 just north of Ellerbe. On Wednesday, crews plan to install signs and markings on U.S. 220 to complete an all-way stop at this junction. The work is set to begin at 8 a.m. and should be complete by early afternoon, weather permitting.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

McInnis updates commissioners on changes at Richmond Community College

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Community College is fast-tracking several programs to help students enter the workforce faster. College President Dr. Dale McInnis told the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Tuesday that classes will soon start for the Pharmacy Technician program, which has been in the works for several years in cooperation with local and chain pharmacies.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

