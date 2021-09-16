Displaying items by tag: office

ELLERBE — A new traffic design will be installed at a Richmond County interchange this week as the result of a recent safety study. Currently, only drivers on N.C. 73 and Pressley Rankin Highway are required to stop at their junction with U.S. 220 just north of Ellerbe. On Wednesday, crews plan to install signs and markings on U.S. 220 to complete an all-way stop at this junction. The work is set to begin at 8 a.m. and should be complete by early afternoon, weather permitting.

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO