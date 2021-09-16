North Dakota Motor Carriers Association Honors Award Recipients

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NDMCA) – The North Dakota Motor Carriers Association (NDMCA) held its annual awards ceremony Sept. 15, in Grand Forks, N.D., at the Alerus Center. The awards ceremony was part of the organization’s annual convention, which focused on safety and changes the trucking industry is facing. The following individuals and companies have each shown a great commitment to safety and helping to solve the challenges the trucking industry faces today. NDMCA would like to say thank you for their dedication to this industry and congratulations on their well-deserved awards.