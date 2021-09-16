East Orange artists will open their studios to visitors in October

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Manufacturers Village Artist Studios, located in an 1880s industrial complex building in East Orange, will open its doors to the studios of more than 60 different artists Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The enclave, just minutes from Thomas Edison’s original workshop, houses artists working in a variety of mediums. Artwork will also be available for purchase.