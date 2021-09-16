CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Orange, NJ

East Orange artists will open their studios to visitors in October

By Editor
essexnewsdaily.com
 4 days ago

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Manufacturers Village Artist Studios, located in an 1880s industrial complex building in East Orange, will open its doors to the studios of more than 60 different artists Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The enclave, just minutes from Thomas Edison’s original workshop, houses artists working in a variety of mediums. Artwork will also be available for purchase.

essexnewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Orange, NJ
East Orange, NJ
Government
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy