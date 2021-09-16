Magic: The Gathering Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Launch Trailer Released
Today is the day as the latest and greatest Magic: The Gathering set, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, is now available to play for the first time. Specifically, the werewolf-themed set is available in the digital video games Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic Online starting today while the physical prerelease is set to begin tomorrow, September 17th. The full physical launch is set to happen globally on September 24th. To celebrate the launch of the new set, Wizards of the Coast has released an all-new launch trailer that really sets the mood.comicbook.com
