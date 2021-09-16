2021 Raw Charge Top 25 Under 25: #15 Maxim Groshev
2021-22 Team: SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) 2020-21 Stats: Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk and SKA St. Petersburg: 35 games, 1 goal, 2 assists, 10 PIMS, -8 (combined stats) Maxim Groshev is an interesting study in draft pick expectations. He was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft and is a large, decent skating forward. What it appears he isn’t, is a goal scorer. As you can see from his stats last season, in 35 KHL games he recorded just one goal. Granted he was an 18/19-year-old playing in the top Russian professional league, but still you would hope for more than one goal from him.www.rawcharge.com
