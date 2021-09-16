2021 Raw Charge Top 25 Under 25: #15 Maxim Groshev

In his last season of eligibility for our Top 25 Under 25 feature, Colin White falls to number eight. It represents his lowest ranking since he was 16th in his first year of eligibility in 2015, immediately after he was drafted. White rose as high as third in 2018 and 2019, and though part of that was owing to some rather uninspiring competition, it’s worth remembering that there was a moment in time when White was widely regarded as a good prospect. A first round pick that goes for 76 points in 72 games in their first two seasons of NCAA hockey, all before they turn 21, will get people excited.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO