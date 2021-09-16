CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

Cody Golf Entering State Tourney with Confidence

By Cole Havens
 4 days ago

Following their masterful performances at the 3A West Regional last weekend the Cody High School golfers now have their eyes set on the final tournament of the season, the 3A State Tourney. Things will be back to a more traditional look with a practice round on Thursday and the two day event officially beginning Friday. The Broncs as a team arguably had their best showing of the season last week in Pinedale while the Fillies now have a benchmark score to work from. With State, in Lander, on deck, hear from Hunter Hall and Adelie Hall once again. Hunter will be in contention for the top golfer this weekend and talks about going up against the best of the best.

#Golf Tournament#Cody High School#Broncs#Fillies#State

