Free Car Light Repair Services Offered By Cook County Sheriff’s Office

CHICAGO (CBS) — The goal of preventing traffic stops and tickets before they happen is the purpose of a free car light repair service offered by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

Thursday morning, mechanics from the sheriff’s office were on hand to make repairs for these drivers in Ford Heights.

People who lined up for the free service were grateful to get the lights on their cars back in proper working order. For one driver, it meant avoiding a big repair bill.

“I went to the car shop and they say they had to take the front end off. It saved me $300 dollars. I got five kids so it’s a blessing,” said Denish Jimerson.

“You know the thing was fascinating. We do all the policing in Ford Heights. When I was looking at the data, about 70% of the stops were all because of headlights and taillights,” Dart said.

Sheriff Dart said it’s a good way to work with the community, and he said donations covered some of the cost of the repair work.