MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — You can be the first to grab a local author's debut novel this weekend, which will be a familiar read to those who live along the Grand Strand. Kelly Capriotti Burton's romance novel "The Tentative Knock" goes on sale Tuesday, Sep. 21, but you can get a copy at the book's launch celebration at Black Dog Running Company in The Market Common this Sunday, Sep. 19.