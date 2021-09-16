CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koe Wetzel Has Officially Been Added To Post Malone’s “Posty Fest” Lineup

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxHwI_0byALL6Y00

If you were planning on going to Posty Fest this year at AT&T Stadium, one of our own will be taking the stage.

Koe Wetzel just announced that he’ll be joining the list of performers at this year’s festival, and I’ll say it now, he might just burn the whole place down.

The festival is essentially made up of rap and pop artists, with the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, and of course, Post Malone, but it looks like ol’ Posty wanted to add a lil’ twang to the show. Of course, it’s no secret that he’s a huge country fan in his own right .

But if there’s anybody out there in the Texas country scene who can hang with the best pop and rap artists in the US, it’s Koe Wetzel. I mean hell, even Snoop Dogg wants to do a show with him.

What can I say, the man knows how to put on a show.

Fans have also been begging for a Post Malone/Koe Wetzel collab for some time now… especially after his “Feeling Whitney” cover back in 2018.

The festival is slated for October 30-31 in Dallas, Texas, boasting 21 artists.

Get ready.

“Feeling Whitney”

And speaking of Post, will his Sturgill Simpson cover ever get old?

The answer is no….

The post Koe Wetzel Has Officially Been Added To Post Malone’s “Posty Fest” Lineup first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

