CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Beyond Fest to Feature Screenings of Halloween Kills, Titane, and More

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew film festivals manage to bring together as impressive of a slate of genre films as the Los Angeles-based Beyond Fest, which announced its exciting roster of screenings it has planned for this year's festivities. While this year's festival will feature not only screenings of highly anticipated films like Halloween Kills, Titane, and The Black Phone, it will also honor a number of classics, like Possession, Collateral, and A Clockwork Orange. Additionally, the event will feature multiple in-person special guests and Q&As, allowing audiences to gain insight into iconic films. Check out the collection of films below and head to Beyond Fest's official site to grab tickets, which runs from September 29th through October 11th.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Halloween Kills’ Changes Release to Day-and-Date in Theaters and Streaming on Peacock

In a surprise move, Universal has shifted David Gordon Green’s horror outing “Halloween Kills” to a day-and-date release. The sequel will stream on Peacock on October 15, the same day it opens in theaters. “Halloween Kills” will be available free of charge to Peacock subscribers. Both Universal Pictures and Peacock are operated by NBCUniversal. The move to streaming for the latest entry in the “Halloween” franchise is an exception to the theatrical windows established last year during the pandemic between Universal Pictures and select exhibition chains like AMC and Regal. An agreement was made between the studio and theaters where films...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Axelle Carolyn
Person
Dario Argento
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Cynthia Rothrock
Person
Gaspar Noé
Person
Scott Derrickson
Person
Joe Hill
Person
Fede Álvarez
Person
Dasha Nekrasova
/Film

Halloween Kills Review: A Compelling Sequel That Proves There's More To Mine From Michael Myers [Venice 2021]

"Halloween" sequels tend to follow a predictable pattern — after installments that foreground Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode, they tend to falter by removing her from the narrative. For a while in "Halloween Kills," David Gordon Green's follow-up to the 2018 legacyquel, it feels as if he's about to repeat history a third time with the character cooped up in a hospital bed for most of the first hour. But by the time she rises and resumes her never-ending fight against her grisly foe Michael Myers, the film has successfully shifted its focus toward a new center of gravity: the larger community of Haddonfield.
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

London Film Fest Announces Headline Galas & Special Presentations: “Titane,” “The Lost Daughter,” & More

The BFI London Film Festival has announced its complete 2021 program, including the Headline Galas and Special Presentations lineups. Fortunately, women directors are better represented than the fest’s Official Competition, which features just one woman-directed offering this year, Harry Wootliff’s “True Things.”. Eleven features are screening as Headline Galas, and...
MOVIES
IGN

Halloween Kills Video Review

Halloween Kills was reviewed by Rafael Motamayor out of the Venice Film Festival, where it made its world premiere. It will hit theaters on Oct. 15. Halloween Kills suffers from being the second chapter in a trilogy, but it still delivers gory fun, fantastic performances, and an electrifying score from John Carpenter. There are enough callbacks to the original film to satisfy Carpenter fans while also expanding the mythology around Michael Myers and the town of Haddonfield in meaningful ways.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Justin Chon’s Encounters with Racism in Hollywood Led Him to Make Indies Like ‘Blue Bayou’

Justin Chon’s Southern-set immigration drama “Blue Bayou” has the raw feel of a ’70s movie — a freewheeling 16mm camera, intimately scaled, in-your-face human drama a la John Cassevetes — but it’s a film that could likely only be made now. That’s even in spite of the film’s exploration of longstanding, trenchant issues of immigration and deportation in the United States. Korean-American filmmaker Chon writes and directs himself as Antonio LeBlanc, a tattoo artist and father living in the Louisiana bayou with his wife, Kathy (Alicia Vikander), and her small daughter, Jessie (Sydney Kowalske). Kathy has another baby on the way....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freddy Vs Jason#Horror Film#Q A#Beyond Fest#Hollywood Legion Theater#Blumfest#The Black Phone#V H S 94#Academy Award#Vfx#The Mubi Theatre#Vinegar Syndrome#The Shudder Theatre
24/7 Wall St.

Movie Remakes That Are Better Than The Original

Whenever Hollywood announces a new remake, many viewers inevitably groan, “Why ruin a classic?”. The success rate of remakes isn’t great. But there are some films that achieve the difficult task of improving upon the originals and are better received by critics and audiences alike. To determine the movie remakes that are better than the […]
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Halloween Kills” To Slay On Peacock

Universal Pictures, Miramax, and Blumhouse have announced that the highly-anticipated “Halloween Kills” is set to debut day-and-date both in cinemas and on its Peacock streaming service on October 15th. The film is a follow-up to 2018’s “Halloween” revival which earned more than $250 million worldwide. The sequel recently premiered at...
MOVIES
NJ.com

N.J. fall film fest marks 40th year with in-person, online screenings

The Fall 2021 New Jersey Film Festival will marks its 40th anniversary with a mix of in-person and online screening starting Friday, Sept. 10, and continuing weekends through Oct. 10. Presented by the Rutgers Film Co-op/New Jersey Media Arts Center in association with the Rutgers University Program in Cinema Studies,...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Disney+ prepares for Halloween with Muppets Haunted Mansion and Just Beyond posters

Disney+ is brewing up another year of spooky programming for ‘Hallowstream’ this year, and after sharing the trailer for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales earlier this week, the Mouse House has now unveiled key art for two more original Halloween offerings in the Muppets Haunted Mansion special and R.L. Stine-inspired supernatural anthology series Just Beyond. Check them out here…
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
pikecountycourier.com

Hitchcock’s ‘Rebecca’ featured in outdoor classic film screening

Join the Big Eddy Film Festival for an outdoor screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s psychological thriller “Rebecca” (1940) on Friday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Darby, 9 Manor Drive, Beach Lake, Pa. Based on the beloved 1938 gothic novel by Daphne Du Maurier, “Rebecca” stars Joan Fontaine stars as...
BEACH LAKE, PA
boxofficepro.com

Carrie 45th Anniversary, Scream 25th Anniversary & More to Screen as Part of Fathom Events’ 8-Week ‘Fright Fest’

Fathom Events has slated eight weeks of “creepy, electrifying, and monstrously fun features” in theaters across the U.S. in anticipation of Halloween, the company announced today. Tickets for all screenings in the company’s “Fright Fest” are available at www.FrightFest.com/FrightFest and through participating theaters’ box offices. To get up-to-date information on participating cinemas, visit the Fathom Events website.
MOVIES
93.1 KISS FM

7 Halloween Horror Classics Coming To The Big Screen This Fall

Halloween fans get ready because seven cult classics such as The Evil Dead and Carrie are part of a horror-flick lineup that will scare up some hauntingly good fun this fall. Super horror movie fans who love blood and gore, suspense, mystery, and monsters can get their fill during an exclusive nationwide screening, including El Paso featuring old-school classics such as the double feature of the original Dracula and Frankenstein.
EL PASO, TX
IndieWire

‘The Underground Railroad’ Shut Out at the Emmys, as TV Academy Snubs Barry Jenkins’ Masterpiece

“The Underground Railroad” has been shut out of the 2021 Emmy Awards. After receiving seven nominations, including recognition for showrunner Barry Jenkins (Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series) and the series overall (Outstanding Limited Series), the Amazon Prime Video original lost all seven categories over two weekends of Emmy presentations. Competition was fierce, among limited series in particular. “WandaVision,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Mare of Easttown,” and “I May Destroy You” all earned more nominations than “The Underground Railroad,” and they all earned at least one trophy. Many considered the Limited Series categories to be the most competitive, meaning certain programs would...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Winner ‘Titane’ to Open Beyond Fest

Julia Ducournau’s Titane, which earned the Palme d’Or in Cannes, will open the Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, with the French director attending in person. The Los Angeles-based genre festival also unveiled a U.S. premiere for Halloween Kills, with director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum on hand for the screening, while a world premiere will be held for John Liu’s New York Ninja, with cast members Cynthia Rothrock, Leon Isaac and Adrienne Meltzer in attendance. For its 2021 edition, Beyond Fest will screen 39 features, including eight world premieres and four U.S. premieres, as the genre event returns to theaters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Halloween ’78 Character Returns In New Halloween Kills TV Spot

2018’s Halloween was a huge love letter to John Carpenter’s legendary 1978 slasher, but this October’s sequel Halloween Kills will go even deeper when it comes to the nods to the past. For one, a bunch of characters from the original film in the franchise are returning. And this latest TV spot does a great job of showcasing one of them – Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, who was just a kid when Michael Myers attacked Haddonfield, Illinois the first time around.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Celluloid Screams 2021: ANTLERS and TITANE Bookend Sheffield UK Genre Fest

Genre festival season is in full swing over in England! Today, Celluloid Screams is announcing their programme for this year's edition and it is packed with all sorts of great titles from the circuit. The festival has chosen Scott Cooper's Antlers, produced by none other than Guillermo Del Toro, to...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy