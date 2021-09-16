Beyond Fest to Feature Screenings of Halloween Kills, Titane, and More

Few film festivals manage to bring together as impressive of a slate of genre films as the Los Angeles-based Beyond Fest, which announced its exciting roster of screenings it has planned for this year's festivities. While this year's festival will feature not only screenings of highly anticipated films like Halloween Kills, Titane, and The Black Phone, it will also honor a number of classics, like Possession, Collateral, and A Clockwork Orange. Additionally, the event will feature multiple in-person special guests and Q&As, allowing audiences to gain insight into iconic films. Check out the collection of films below and head to Beyond Fest's official site to grab tickets, which runs from September 29th through October 11th.