CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL expects 98% of players to be vaccinated before season

By STEPHEN WHYNO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUh5C_0byAKh9N00
Virus Protocols Hockey FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2020, file photo, an NHL logo is displayed as Washington Capitals players skate prior to NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game against the New York Islanders in Toronto. The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of protocols for the upcoming season. Teams will be able to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they cannot participate in hockey activities. Those who are fully vaccinated will have any COVID-19 positives treated as hockey injuries and still be paid. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Nathan Denette)

CHICAGO — (AP) — Jacob Trouba was the first NHL player who allowed himself to be publicly photographed getting jabbed with a dose of coronavirus vaccine, and his wife did rotations in the emergency room in Florida with the pandemic raging.

Perhaps because of that, the New York Rangers defenseman is not surprised that almost the entire league is expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time the season begins on Oct. 12. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly estimates that 98% of players will be vaccinated, leaving between 10 and 15 players without among roughly 700 on 32 teams across North America.

“People can make their own decisions, but the right one would be to get vaccinated,” Trouba said Thursday at the annual NHL/NHLPA player media tour. “I think it’s great that it’s come this way, and hopefully we get 15 more guys vaccinated."

The league and NHL Players’ Association did not impose a vaccine mandate on players, but restrictions — including the potential of not being able to cross the border from the U.S. into Canada without a lengthy quarantine — contributed to the number.

“We weren’t really trying to convince each other one way or the other,” Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty said. “But then I think when the NHL released that statement that you lose pay and stuff like that, that kind of changed some guys’ minds.”

Teams will be able to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they cannot participate in hockey activities as part of the protocols, which could include games in Canada.

“If you’re unvaccinated, you’re on a U.S. team, you’re traveling to Canada to play games in Canada, there is no exception at this point for that player to be exempted from a 14-day quarantine,” Daly told The Associated Press. “Most of our U.S. clubs aren’t doing 14-day road trips into Canada (so) that player typically would be left home because he can’t participate if he goes to Canada. So, those are the types of disruptions that we’ll see with unvaccinated players.”

Fully vaccinated players will have any COVID-19 positives treated as hockey injuries and still be paid. Unvaccinated players also will have their movements restricted when on the road. And there will still be regular coronavirus testing for vaccinated players.

“I think that’s been an incentive and a motivator for most players to to become fully vaccinated, even if they had concerns about it,” Daly said. “But it was intended to be that.”

Three teams — Calgary, Toronto and Carolina — have confirmed all their players are vaccinated, and Philadelphia expects to be at 100% soon.

“That’s the path that most people have chosen now within the league, which is good,” Trouba said. "And, personally, I’m fine with the restrictions that they have put in place.”

Coaches and staff must be vaccinated as a condition of employment. Columbus recently replaced assistant coach Sylvain Lefebvre because he declined to be vaccinated.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

The Red Wings long road back to contention

There’s been a lot of change this offseason. The Red Wings finally rid themselves of some of their worst contracts. The prospects are on the rise. Heck, some may even make the leap to the big leagues this offseason. The roster Steve Yzerman inherited and the one he has at his disposal are two totally different monsters. But, like all monsters, they need to be conquered in their own unique way.
NHL
Pioneer Press

NHL tightens COVID protocol for unvaccinated players

The National Hockey League is playing hardball with COVID-19 this season, at least with its 32 teams. According to 2021-22 COVID protocol released last week, NHL players won’t be required to get one of the three available vaccines, but if they test positive for the novel coronavirus and are unable to participate in club activities, they are subject to suspension and a fine equivalent to one day’s pay for each day missed.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

2021-22 NHL Season Preview: Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres are coming off of a terrible campaign and the 2021-22 season isn't going to be much better. But how bad will it be?. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

2021-22 NHL Season Preview: Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins aren't in their glory days, with most of the core getting up there in age. Still, don't count this group out just yet. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NBC Sports

Anaheim Ducks: 2021-22 NHL season preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. Over the next month we’ll be examining best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the Anaheim Ducks. 2020-21 Season Review. •...
NHL
chatsports.com

Turner announces broadcast team for upcoming NHL season

On Tuesday, Turner announced the talent that will lead their first season broadcast NHL games. The crew has a blend of former NHL players, well-known broadcasters and former NBC and NHL Network talent. NEWS: Turner Sports bolsters NHL game and studio commentator team. Full release: https://t.co/Atq6jFqR13 pic.twitter.com/pGviHS6DkI. — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR)...
NHL
NHL

Aho Ranked Top-25 Player in NHL

Each season NHL Network ranks the Top 50 players in the League, a list compiled by researchers, producers, and on-air personalities. The network unveiled players 30-21 for the upcoming season on Sunday, with Canes' sixth-year center Sebastian Aho checking in at No. 21, making an eight-spot jump from last season.
NHL
Buffalo News

Inside the NHL: Olympics might be a dream for players but they crush the season

NHL players want to go to the Olympics. Simple bottom line. It's a bad idea to be going in 2022. Equally simple. We're heading into a season that is going to be unnecessarily chaotic because it's shutting down for three weeks in February so the NHL can take part in the Olympics in Beijing. The league hasn't gone since competing in Sochi, Russia, in 2014. The NHL skipped the trip to South Korea in 2018.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Bill Daly
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Sylvain Lefebvre
WHYY

Philadelphia Flyers to be fully vaccinated for the start of the NHL season

Gritty and co. are getting their vaccine shots in before the first puck drop of the fall. On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that the full roster of players, coaches, and hockey operations staff plan to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for the start of the 2021-2022 National Hockey League season on Oct. 12.
NHL
WHNT-TV

Preds’ arena latest in NHL to require test or vaccination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL’s Nashville Predators’ home arena will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test at least through Nov. 15. That makes the Predators the 14th NHL team using similar requirements. The Bridgestone Arena policy announced Monday applies to all events being held inside the...
NHL
WILX-TV

NHL Dealing With Covid Vaccinations

-UNDATED (AP) - The NHL says it expects 98% of its players to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the season. The league says that would mean only 10 to 15 players will not be vaccinated by the time the season begins Oct. 12. The league and Players’ Association did not impose a vaccine mandate on players, but coaches and staff must be vaccinated as a condition of employment. Columbus recently replaced assistant coach Sylvain Lefebvre because he declined to be vaccinated.
NHL
NHL

NHL players close to 100 percent vaccinated, Daly says

CHICAGO -- The NHL expects all but a few players to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 when the regular season begins Oct. 12 and hopes all players will be fully vaccinated at some point during the season. "Our latest information really suggests 10 players or less will not be fully...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Player#Canada#Hockey Team#Nhl Nhlpa#Nhl Players Association#The Associated Press#Columbus#Ap Hockey#Twitter
chatsports.com

10 NHL Players with the Most to Prove in 2021-22

A new NHL season provides each player with an opportunity to improve their game. Some, however, enter 2021-22 facing unique challenges to overcome compared to previous campaigns. Some, such as Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, will attempt to bounce back from difficult performances last season. Others, like Chicago Blackhawks defenseman...
NHL
Lakers Nation

NBA Rumors: Players Will Not Be Mandated To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine This Season

The 2021-22 season will bring a return to semi-normalcy for the NBA after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affected a largely odd and bizarre 2020-21 campaign. It was a bit unsettling to watch games last season as there were limited to no fans in most arenas, which meant the energy level on most nights felt non-existent. However, with the widespread distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the NBA is finally easing up on its health and safety protocols.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Florida Panthers 2021-22 NHL Season Preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. Over the next month we’ll be examining best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the Florida Panthers. 2020-21 Season Review. •...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

In 1st Game Since Trade, Jose Berríos, Blue Jays Top Twins, 5-3

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos pitched into the seventh inning to beat his former team, Bo Bichette homered in a five-run first inning and the Toronto Blue Jays held their playoff position by beating the Minnesota Twins 5-3 Sunday. Toronto began the day one game behind AL wild-card leader Boston and a half-game ahead of the third-place New York Yankees. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays improved to 15-3 in September. Traded to Toronto on July 30 after six seasons with the Twins, Berríos (12-9) faced his ex-teammates for the first time. He allowed three runs...
MLB
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
42K+
Followers
70K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy