Copy Kitty (PC)

Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG’s Dome: many men enter, no man leaves. Everyone comes to The Dome for different reasons. Some want to uncover its mysteries and understand why it suddenly appeared in the first place; others see it as a way to earn untold riches. Then there are those who feel a higher power drew them to the mystical structure, although there are plenty more whose “higher power” was the court system transferring them from one prison to another. Their reasons for coming are vast and varied, but their reasons for staying are all the same: they remain because they cannot leave.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO