CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Giants at Washington Football Team: Time, TV, odds, streaming info for Thursday night NFL game

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMUmR_0byAKOZg00

A NFC East matchup is this week's Thursday Night Football game, with the New York Giants visiting the Washington Football Team.

Both squads went through the short week following Week 1 losses at home on Sunday. New York fell in a lackluster performance on both sides of the ball to the Denver Broncos, while Washington saw quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick exit with a hip injury.

Now Taylor Heinicke, who started last year's postseason game for the reigning division champs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is Washington's starter for the foreseeable future.

His counterpart, the Giants' Daniel Jones, will look to offer any signs of improvement in his third year of NFL action.

What time does Giants vs. Washington start?

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

What TV channel is Washington vs. Giants on?

The game will be shown on NFL Network.

How can I live stream Giants vs. Washington?

The game will be streamed through NFL Network and FuboTV.

Giants vs. Washington betting odds

The Washington Football Team (-180) is a 3.5-point favorite over the Giants (+145), according to Tipico Sportsbook. The points total as of Wednesday afternoon was 40.5.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
NFL
washingtonnewsday.com

Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the players who have been injured in the first week of the NFL season.

Saquon Barkley, Carson Wentz, and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the players who have been injured in the first week of the NFL season. It was unclear whether injuries would keep some prominent NFL players off the field in Week 1 of the 2021 season. With every side scheduled to play in the following days, it appears that a few major names will be able to debut on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Thursday Night Football#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfc East#The Denver Broncos#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Fubotv#Tipico Sportsbook
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

250K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy