Man arrested for splashing deputy with paint thinner

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
DURHAM, N.C. — Charges have been filed against a North Carolina man who authorities say splashed a deputy with paint thinner, a sheriff's office said. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responding to a domestic dispute ordered two men to end their argument late Wednesday night. According to the news release, Derek Anthony Simmons, 26, picked up a small can of paint thinner and threw it at the car belonging to the person he was arguing with.

