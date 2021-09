You’re rushing to get the kids ready for school, the dog hasn’t been fed yet, and the boss just texted asking you to come in 20 minutes early. Sound familiar? When that “urgent” email from a client pops up (at 8:00 pm!) or your sister texts needing to know about the weekend plans, you stop what you’re doing at the moment so you can answer. In our fast-paced culture of smartphones and other devices, it can feel as if we always have to be “on” so we can immediately react to anything. Even listening to music can be distracting. The problem is that, when we do this, we’re not living in the moment.

