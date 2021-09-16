CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, MI

Bob Gwizdz: The deal on teal is here today, gone tomorrow

By Bob Gwizdz Special to the Record-Eagle
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERIE — What a difference a year makes. Or, for that matter, even a day. Opening morning of waterfowl season, which is for Canada goose and teal ducks only, found me in a panel blind on a pothole in a piece of private marsh just off Lake Erie with Joe Robison and three other guys, awaiting sunrise. (Teal shooting doesn’t begin until sunrise, unlike most waterfowling, which allows shooting 30 minutes before.)

www.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Erie, MI
State
Mississippi State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfowl Hunting#Blue Winged Teal#Green Winged Teal#Gone Tomorrow#Dodge#Canadas
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy