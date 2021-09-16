Bob Gwizdz: The deal on teal is here today, gone tomorrow

ERIE — What a difference a year makes. Or, for that matter, even a day. Opening morning of waterfowl season, which is for Canada goose and teal ducks only, found me in a panel blind on a pothole in a piece of private marsh just off Lake Erie with Joe Robison and three other guys, awaiting sunrise. (Teal shooting doesn’t begin until sunrise, unlike most waterfowling, which allows shooting 30 minutes before.)