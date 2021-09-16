North Country Quiltfest Returns to Newport Sept. 25-26

NEWPORT — After the pandemic year without the usual quilt show, the North Country Quilters are ready to show off their creations to the community. The North Country Quilters Guild is sponsoring Quiltfest 2021 on Sept. 25-26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 222 Main St., in Newport. This event will feature contest and display quilts as well as special exhibits of charity quilts and challenge quilts, all made by guild members. Vendors will be selling the latest in quilting supplies, and door prizes will be awarded, including the popular bag raffle. Proceeds from the admission fee will benefit Newport Recreation Dept. as well as guild projects such as donation quilts provided to needy children, seniors, and charitable area organizations.