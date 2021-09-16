CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, VT

North Country Quiltfest Returns to Newport Sept. 25-26

Caledonian Record-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT — After the pandemic year without the usual quilt show, the North Country Quilters are ready to show off their creations to the community. The North Country Quilters Guild is sponsoring Quiltfest 2021 on Sept. 25-26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 222 Main St., in Newport. This event will feature contest and display quilts as well as special exhibits of charity quilts and challenge quilts, all made by guild members. Vendors will be selling the latest in quilting supplies, and door prizes will be awarded, including the popular bag raffle. Proceeds from the admission fee will benefit Newport Recreation Dept. as well as guild projects such as donation quilts provided to needy children, seniors, and charitable area organizations.

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden administration seeks to lift U.S. refugee cap to 125,000

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States to 125,000 in the upcoming fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 in keeping with a campaign promise, according to a statement from the State Department. The State Department...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
City
Newport, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on a contested Trump-era policy as it disperses thousands of Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border near the small South Texas city of Del Rio. Much to the dismay of migrant advocates, the Department of Homeland Security is invoking the public health...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy