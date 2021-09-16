CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jalen Hurts’ MVP Odds Improve After Eagles’ Week 1 Win

By Mike Gill
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 4 days ago
Jalen Hurts had an MVP type performance on Sunday, and it helped his odds to win the award. After opening the season at +8000 to win the league’s top individual honor, after a single week of the NFL season, Hurts odds are blowing up. According to Draft Kings Sportsbook, Hurts...

NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles’ Crushing Injury News

The Philadelphia Eagles received some crushing injury news following their Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. According to multiple reports, veteran defensive lineman Brandon Graham is out for the year with a torn Achilles injury. Graham, 33, has been with the Eagles since 2010. The former first-round pick...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Rapper Bow Wow Voices His Displeasure at Amount of Eagles Fans in Atlanta

Rapper Lil Bow Wow, who isn't lil anymore is a noted Atlanta Falcons fan. Bow Wow attended the Eagles-Falcons game on Sunday in Atlanta and wasn't happy with the amount oF Eagles fans taking over Mercedes Benz Stadium. After the Eagles 32-6 thrashing of the Falcons on Sunday, Bow Wow put out a video to voice his his displeasure with the game and the fans.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Eagles' Jalen Hurts landed in PFF's NFL Week 1 Quarterback Rankings

The national narrative around Jalen Hurts is changing and nothing shows that the Eagles signal-caller has arrived more than Pro Football Focus showing some respect. Hurts started the preseason out as a bottom thirty quarterback in late August rankings, but after his Week 1 performance against the Falcons, the second-year star is trending in the top five, landing at No. 4.
NFL
NJ.com

How did ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz play in debut with Colts?

Turns out, the best vaccination against Carson Wentz for Eagles fans was Jalen Hurts. It’s only Week 1, but Philly can feel better that general manager Howie Roseman made the right call by getting rid of Wentz, the oft-injured vaccine denier who still might be a liability this season as COVID-19 hovers.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Can Jalen Hurts erase the ambiguity?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 1) There will be continued ambiguity as to whether Jalen Hurts is “the guy.” [...] Jalen Hurts is going to make some plays in 2021 that only a small number of quarterbacks in the league can make. He’s also going to leave his share of easily makeable plays on the field. There will be occasional impressive moments, countered by inconsistency. That’s not uncommon for any young quarterback, but it feels like Hurts’ margin for error is slimmer than a quarterback taken, say, in the first 10 picks of a draft. At the end of this season, Hurts will not have shown that he is definitively “the guy,” but there will be reasonable arguments to be made that he deserves another year to show that he is. There will also be reasonable counter arguments that because the Eagles have a bunch of high picks in the 2022 draft, that they should jump at the opportunity to land an even better quarterback prospect, or to trade for a more established vet. Are you looking forward to those debates? No? Well that’s probably where we’re headed. [BLG Note: The feeling here is that if there’s any ambiguity, the Eagles will not hesitate to move on from Hurts.]
NFL
Matthew Stafford
Tom Brady
Russell Wilson
Devonta Smith
audacy.com

Jalen Hurts among six Eagles picked as captains for 2021 season

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A few Eagles will be wearing a “C” on their jerseys for the first time starting this season. The team named its six captains for 2021: quarterback Jalen Hurts, center Jason Kelce, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, defensive end Brandon Graham, safety Rodney McLeod, and linebacker Alex Singleton.
NFL
Catfish 100.1

Philadelphia Eagles Name Jalen Hurts a Team Captain

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday afternoon that starting quarterback Jalen Hurts will be one of six captains for the 2021 NFL season. Hurts will have one gold star under the "C" logo on his jersey as a first-year captain. Philadelphia also named Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, Rodney McLeod...
NFL
art19.com

Nick Sirianni & Jalen Hurts ahead of Week 1: Eagles at Falcons

John Clark sits down and interviews the biggest names in Philadelphia sports. John Clark catches up with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts as they prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the regular season. #Eagles. 0:00 - Nick Sirianni. 0:39 - How much...
NFL
AL.com

Jalen Hurts chasing greatness as Eagles’ quarterback

After Jalen Hurts started the final four games of his rookie season for Philadelphia, the Eagles traded their franchise quarterback and gave the former Alabama standout the opportunity to win the job as starting QB for the 2021 season. Hurts did. But Hurts wants to be more than a starting...
NFL
#Nfl Mvp#Eagles#Rams#American Football#Mvp#Draft Kings Sportsbook
chatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts lands in bottom half of recent QB ranking

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) The Philadelphia Eagles made a big decision this offseason when they shipped Carson Wentz to Indianapolis. By giving up on the former second overall pick, the Eagles made a commitment to last year’s second-round pick, Jalen Hurts, who stepped in last year when Wentz struggled to show much of anything.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles News: “I would not bet against Jalen Hurts. Period.”

The 59-year-old Mornhinweg knows as well as almost any coach what it takes to succeed at that position in the NFL. He has coached some of the best ever: Brett Favre, Steve Young, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson.But the Eagles’ former offensive coordinator also knows the outside variables that can prevent a young quarterback, even great ones, from succeeding. Has he been surrounded by enough talent? Does he have competent coaches? Is he playing in a scheme that accentuates his strengths?
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL insider notes: Eagles, superb Jalen Hurts could be a factor, Jags must help Lawrence and more from Week 1

Oh, my, was this the summer of the young quarterback. Who would the 49ers draft? And how long would Justin Fields have to wait? And why were the Jaguars ever pretending Trevor Lawrence might not be their starter? And would Joe Burrow be ready for Week 1 (he was)? And could Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton? And was there ever going to be any competition brought in for Zach Wilson? Oh, and would anyone trade for Deshaun Watson despite his myriad legal problems, including maybe the Philadelphia Eagles?
NFL
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts throws three touchdowns, Eagles cruise to 32-6 win

The Eagles’ decision to go with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback looked like a wise one in Atlanta on Sunday. Hurts threw three touchdowns and ran for 62 yards in a 32-6 win over the Falcons. The Eagles won one of the four games that Hurts started as a...
NFL
Los Angeles Rams
Kansas City Chiefs
Football
Sports
inquirer.com

Introducing the 2021 Eagles: Turnaround starts with Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith

With the music fading on the speakers across MetLife Stadium and fans heading toward the exits, quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith were among the last players to leave the field following the Eagles’ tie with the Jets on Aug. 27 in the preseason finale. Sporting quarter-zip hoodies...
NFL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Jalen Hurts, Eagles fly past disappointing Falcons in 32-6 win

Jalen Hurts passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns to help the Philadelphia Eagles notch a solid 32-6 victory over the host Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith caught six passes for 71 yards and one touchdown in his NFL debut, and the Eagles (1-0) outclassed the Falcons (0-1) in a matchup featuring two first-time head coaches in Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni and Atlanta's Arthur Smith.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Hurts connects with DeVonta Smith for Eagles touchdown

Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith have a connection from their days in Alabama. It didn’t take long for that chemistry to translate to the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles grabbed a 7-3 lead over the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter as Hurts, who played at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma, found the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner with a pretty pass from 18 yards for a touchdown.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts is off to a great start

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Jalen Hurts: franchise quarterback? He just might be if he continues this up! The Eagles’ second-year signal-caller went 27/35 (77% completion) for 264 yards (7.5 average), three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 126.4 passer rating. He also had seven runs for 62 yards. That’s good stuff. As we said leading up to the game, it’s not like the Falcons have a very formidable defense. And it’s just one game. But, man, hard not to be encouraged about Hurts’ outlook after this one. As reflected by his very high completion percentage, Hurts was mostly accurate. He did a great job of managing the Eagles’ two-minute drill before the end of the first half, using his mobility to avoid pressure and move the chains. He capped that drive off with a bullet while throwing against his body to a diving Dallas Goedert. Such an impressive throw. Re-watching Hurts’ touchdown throw to Jalen Reagor, he stood in and delivered a perfect pass despite being pressure immediately arriving to him.
NFL
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
118K+
Views
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

