5,786 new COVID cases reported, 67.4% over 18 vaccinated Sept. 16

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 12.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 67.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 5,786 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Wednesday, bringing state totals to 1,365,049 known cases since the start of...

