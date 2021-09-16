CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Body found floating in Brays Bayou in SE Houston

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcRYH_0byAJMm100

Emergency crews converged Thursday along a southeast Houston bayou after a call for a water rescue, but it quickly turned into a recovery.

Houston Fire Department units were dispatched to the 6100 block of the Gulf Freeway feeder road near Griggs Road just before 11:30 a.m. where the road crosses over Brays Bayou.

Dozens of personnel were seen scouring the banks of the waterway as onlookers gathered near where a body was spotted floating in the water.

Crews used a boat to reach the body, which was brought onto the bank. The recovery was captured from SkyEye flying overhead.

There was no word on how the body ended up in the water or how the person died.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Government
ABC13 Houston

Motorcyclist involved in major Southwest Freeway crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving a motorcycle forced the closure of a busy southwest Houston freeway for part of Sunday morning. All northbound main lanes of Southwest Freeway were closed at Westpark Drive due to the crash for around three hours. Traffic was flowing again by 11 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Houston#Houston Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy