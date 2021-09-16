Wright State plans COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes, expanded testing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University will soon offer a COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes to encourage more employees and students to get vaccinated. Wright State University’s COVID-19 Task Force conducted two surveys on vaccination status among employees and students, according to a release Thursday. The university said that after its COVID-19 Task Force ran the surveys, it is now moving into a more focused phase of collecting data on the vaccination status of university faculty, staff, and students.