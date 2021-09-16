USDA announced Sequoia National Forest will reopen

USDA announced the Pacific Southwest Region ended the regional closure last night. The closure had closed California’s 18 USFS managed forests due to extreme fire danger across the state.

While the Sequoia National Forest will reopen Thursday, September 16, Forest Orders in place before the Regional Order remain in effect.

In addition, the Forest issued the KNP Complex and Windy Fire area, roads, and trails Closure Orders to protect firefighters and the public in the fire areas. Both closure orders will be in effect from September 16 through December 30, 2021. Closure orders areas may increase as the fires progress.

When wildfires create smoky conditions it’s important for everyone to reduce their exposure. Smoke from the KNP Complex and Windy Fire is reducing visibility while driving as well as pose a healthcare concern.

Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease should take precautionary measures.

USDA thanks local firefighters and those from throughout the U.S., working in harsh conditions to protect human life, homes, and beloved natural resources.

Fire restrictions will remain in effect for public and firefighter safety. Wood and charcoal fires are prohibited in the Forest, including campgrounds, and developed areas. Lawful hunting is allowed in areas not closed by Forest Closure Orders.

Many campgrounds, developed sites, and trails will be reopening across the Forest. Call your local Ranger Station for current recreation information.

USDA provides information on where to find answers to your questions: “Virtual services are available Monday – Friday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm by calling your local Ranger Station or emailing SM.FS.SequoiaNF@usda.gov . Please note that phone lines and offices may be extremely busy during the reopening, and we will do our best to answer your questions.

Hume Lake Ranger District, Dunlap (559) 791-5758

Western Divide Ranger District, Springville (559) 483-0408

Kern River Ranger District, Kernville (760) 549-9533

Forest Supervisor’s Office, Porterville (559) 784-1500

Stay informed as we continue to monitor the COVID-19 and Delta variant pandemic by following our webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia [fs.usda.gov] , Facebook @SequoiaNF, or Twitter @sequoiaforest or call for current Forest information.”

RELATED STORIES