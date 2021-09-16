CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bride-to-Be, 29, Who Was Fearful of Getting Vaccinated Dies of COVID: 'Misinformation Killed Her'

Cover picture for the articleSamantha Wendell’s funeral will now be held at the church where she had planned to have her wedding. A 29-year-old Kentucky woman who was fearful of getting vaccinated died of COVID-19 after missing her wedding while hospitalized with the virus. Samantha Wendell had spent nearly the last two years planning...

A surgical technician???? Her co-workers told her NOt to get the vaccine??? Wow! I wonder what channel they watch?

