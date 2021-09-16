CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens councilman introduces bill to help small businesses that cater to non-English speakers gain access to city resources

By Jenna Bagcal
politicsny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, a Queens lawmaker introduced a bill that would make it easier for small businesses that primarily cater to non-English speakers to access helpful city resources. The bill, known as Int. 2393, was proposed by Councilman Paul Vallone at the Aug. 26 City Council Stated Meeting. Under the new legislation, the Department of Small Business Services would maintain direct contact with community-based organizations in “covered languages” and also provide materials for time-sensitive applications so that the organizations have equal access to funds that would help them to recover after COVID-19.

