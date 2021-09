A man from Kingsclear First Nation, N.B. has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a death in Allandale, about 15 km below Nackawic. The West District RCMP responded to a report Monday night of a shooting incident on a dirt road in a wooded area of Allandale. Police say a man was found dead at the scene. He has since been identified as 40-year-old James Robert Paul of Kingsclear First Nation. An autopsy determined Paul died of a gunshot wound, according to a news release from New Brunswick RCMP.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO