16 COVID Cases Linked To Electric Zoo, All Attendees—Even Without Symptoms—Urged To Get Tested

New York City health officials are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases linked to the Electric Zoo music festival earlier this month. Sixteen people have tested positive since attending the three-day music festival, according to a statement released Wednesday by the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. A spokesperson for the health department said the cluster was defined as "people who attended during their potential exposure period," and did not stem from a single group of attendees. The agency did not immediately answer whether the positive cases involved unvaccinated individuals but said more details would be released in the coming days.