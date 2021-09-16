CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NIL: TCU's Gary Patterson says schools must keep pace with deals or risk losing players, recruits

By Dean Straka
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege athletics received a major facelift this summer when the NCAA gave approval for student-athletes to profit off name, image, and likeness (NIL). But while players at some of the nation's premier athletic programs reap the rewards of the new guidelines, smaller schools perhaps face more hurdles than ever when it comes to attracting and retaining talent. TCU's Gary Patterson isn't afraid, either, to give some perspective on what it's like to be a football coach amid changing times.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Just like paisley ties, football is a game of cycles, TCU coach Gary Patterson says

TCU coach Gary Patterson is regarded as one of the top defensive minds in college football. He isn’t arguing with those who feel great defenses are finally catching up to the high-scoring offenses these days. He even backed that claim up by offering a fashion analogy. Yes, fashion. “It’s kind...
NFL
Washington Post

TCU's Patterson unbeaten against Pac-12 going into Cal game

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU coach Gary Patterson has never lost to a Pac-12 team, surviving a few overtime games through the years and an interception-filled postseason game against California. That bowl game three seasons ago was TCU’s only previous meeting against the Golden Bears (0-1), and its last against...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
frogsowar.com

Gary Patterson’s honesty about NIL is honestly refreshing

TCU held an NIL Open House on Wednesday evening, during which several TCU coaches, including Gary Patterson, spoke about how the new NIL rules are already impacting college athletics. Patterson’s comments were incredibly honest, and some of them are making the rounds on social media. If you want to read...
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Gary Patterson Gets Odds to be Next USC Head Coach

One of the biggest jobs in college football is now open after USC fired head coach Clay Helton on Monday, two days after his team lost to Stanford. Now with a blue blood looking for a new head coach, the question is who will be on their short list?. Well...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Kirk Saarloos
Person
Nick Saban
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
thespun.com

Kirk Herbstreit Names The “Best Atmosphere” In College Football

Over his years as a college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit has visited dozens of college campuses and experienced the best atmospheres that the sport has to offer. But only one could take the top spot as the best in the game. On Thursday, Herbstreit unveiled his “Herbie Award” for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Recruiting#American Football#Nil#Sec#The Star Telegram#Tennessee State
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy