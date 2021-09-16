NIL: TCU's Gary Patterson says schools must keep pace with deals or risk losing players, recruits
College athletics received a major facelift this summer when the NCAA gave approval for student-athletes to profit off name, image, and likeness (NIL). But while players at some of the nation's premier athletic programs reap the rewards of the new guidelines, smaller schools perhaps face more hurdles than ever when it comes to attracting and retaining talent. TCU's Gary Patterson isn't afraid, either, to give some perspective on what it's like to be a football coach amid changing times.247sports.com
