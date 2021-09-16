CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Bengals to get rare road win in Taylor era they must handle noise and success

By Richard Skinner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - After winning their season opener the Bengals are over .500 for the first time in Zac Taylor's three seasons as a head coach, so not only will they have to handle success in order to earn just the second road win of Taylor's tenure, but something they didn't have to deal with last season: an abundance of crowd noise.

Bengals' Zac Taylor offers injury update on Joe Burrow, Trae Waynes

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided a pair of interesting injury updates the Monday after his team’s season-opening win over the Minnesota Vikings. Taylor told the media that No. 1 cornerback Trae Waynes probably won’t suit up in the team’s Week 2 game against the Chicago Bears. The bigger...
Bengals Notes: Taylor, Burrow on breakout players; guard battle close

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After predicting that wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson would be the Bengals offensive and defensive breakthrough players in 2021 in a column on Tuesday, here is who quarterback Joe Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor said they expected to be breakthrough players this season:
What Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow & The Bengals Said After The Week 1 Win Over The Vikings

"Found a way to win — found a way to win in all three phases. I told the team, there were times today it looked pretty dark, and I think you guys would probably agree with me there. But, we created the turnover to win the turnover battle in Week 1. I don't know who did it but somebody did — Germaine (Pratt) I think was involved in that. On offense, we made the play when we needed to on fourth-and-one. Probably the play I should have called on fourth-and-one the first time. You know, they made it work. Trust me that play was not perfect but Joe (Burrow) and C.J. (Uzomah) found a way to make it work and the protection held up and then a rookie kicker (Evan McPherson), special teams stepped up. First game, I don't care how far that field goal is, that's an intense situation and he was nails as we expected him to be. I remember that coming up on draft night, somebody stood up on the table for him and said this guy is going to win us games and here we are, 1-0."
Bengals' loss to Bears raises questions about Zac Taylor as a playcaller

CHICAGO -- By the time the Cincinnati Bengals brought Soldier Field to an uneasy silence, it was too late. The visitors had played too poorly for too long to avoid a 20-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. In the end, a couple of late touchdowns weren’t enough to gloss over an otherwise lackluster offensive showing.
This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
