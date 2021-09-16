CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

For Lauren Folkerts, community is the magic ingredient

By Hank Pantier
boulderbeat.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t the buildings that drove Lauren Folkerts to become an architect. It was the people who would eventually fill them. Now, as much of her platform is focused on Boulder’s built environment, she’s still thinking not of height or design or materials (though she does have opinions on those) but of the ways housing, workplaces, stores and streets impact the lives of those who live here — and of those who can’t.

boulderbeat.news

Comments / 0

Related
boulderbeat.news

For David Takahashi, it all comes back to climate, community

David Takahashi doesn’t believe the people currently serving in Boulder’s government — council members, board and commission volunteers, city staff — “are the smartest people in the room.”. “In fact,” he said during an early August interview, “I think just the opposite.”. If elected to city council, Takahashi doesn’t think...
BOULDER, CO
boulderbeat.news

Michael Christy wants to save Boulder from itself

Michael Christy would prefer if politics were a little more personal. Just as important as the positions candidates will eventually take, he said, are how they will arrive at those decisions — the values and opinions shaped by the story of their lives. Christy sees a direct line between his...
HOMELESS
wmleader.com

Utah store owner says Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie visited shop

A Utah business owner says Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, stopped into their store on their way to Yellowstone National Park — and both seemed “happy” and were chatting about their travel plans. The owner of the Rustic Row in Victor claimed the couple popped into the shop...
RELATIONSHIPS
NJ.com

COVID outbreaks force N.J. town to cancel festival, mayor says

Citing multiple outbreaks of the coronavirus, officials said Robbinsville’s Community Day Festival set for Saturday has been canceled. “We’re obviously incredibly disappointed and heartbroken about this sudden development, as we were really looking forward to getting back to normalcy,” Robbinsville Mayor and Director of Public Safety Dave Fried said in a statement Friday.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Prices#Housing First#Arts Commision#United Campus Workers#For People Rrb#Design Advisory Board#Housing Folkerts
94.3 Lite FM

These Are the Best Beers From Every State

Stacker analyzed data from January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate to curate a list of the best beer from each state and Washington D.C. From hops to citrus, malts and pale ales, whatever beer you're looking for can be found somewhere in the U.S. If beer is a universal language, Americans...
DRINKS
Manteca Bulletin

Sacramento declares open season on single family homes in California

Single family homes are no longer a protected species in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law legislation that allows up to four housing units on “single family lots.” Cities also must allow single family lots to be split so they could be sold separately. Advocates don’t expect the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In Montana

In Montana, you can ski down the powdery runs in the trees at the Big Sky Resort, have a long drive on the seasonal Going-to-the-Sun Road, or visit the Glacier National Park, and if you are lucky, you might see a grizzly cub.
MONTANA STATE
963xke.com

Ohio cuts ribbon on “world’s most connected highway”

EAST LIBERTY, Ohio (ADAMS) – Scissors in hand, public and private sector partners from across Ohio and around the globe opened the world’s most connected highway today in central Ohio. The 33 Smart Mobility Corridor, a living lab of The Beta District, runs from the City of Dublin on the...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
wkar.org

Refugee Shelter Proposal Tears Alma Community Apart As Vote On Rezoning Nears

Alma, Mich., is 1,500 miles from America’s southern border, but the city of 9,000 people is being torn apart by a debate over immigration. The city commission is set to vote Tuesday on whether to approve a shelter for young people who crossed the border without their families. Whatever decision the city makes, it’s going to leave part of its population disappointed and angry.
ALMA, MI
thecolumbusceo.com

Lauren Chambers Discusses The Mill District

CEO of The Mill District Lauren Chambers talks about history of The Mill District and what it means to be a purpose-built community. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
POLITICS
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

California housing plans need an overhaul

For more than a half-century, California has been trying to nudge county and city governments into generating enough new housing to handle an ever-increasing demand. The state’s chief tool has been a legal requirement that local government “general plans” include an adequate “housing element.” Every eight years, the state Department of Housing and Community Development issues regional quotas of housing needs which then are divvied up into specific city-by-city goals for zoning enough land to meet projected needs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sunset.com

The Future of Farmstays: Agritourism Gets a Brand New Look in California

At Sagra’s pastoral locations, glamping meets sustainability across the West. At Stemple Creek Ranch in West Marin, white safari tents and modular cabins sit clustered next to an edible garden in a dell ringed with wildflowers. Farm-to-table meals are grilled over a fire fueled with fallen oak. Guests learn the inner workings of the ranch by day, eat food cooked by Michelin-pedigreed chefs by night, and doze off reading about ecology in their well-appointed tents. Welcome to the future of agritourism.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Morning Sun

Alma planning commission chair resigns; recall effort launched

Alma Planning Commission Chairman Don Ayers has resigned. The move came immediately after city commissioners voted 4-2 to reject his board’s recommendation to deny a conditional rezoning request to allow a former Alma nursing home to be converted into a facility to house young male refugees. Ayers, who was a...
ALMA, MI
CBS Sacramento

More Multi-Housing Units Coming To California After SB 9 Signed Into Law

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A solution to solving the housing crisis? Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Thursday that would require cities to approve more multi-unit housing in single-family zones—but not everyone is on board. Housing advocates like Joe Smith at Loaves and Fishes work with many people who deal with the struggles of finding affordable housing. “Having more housing solutions [is] going to do everyone a lot of good,” Smith said, approving of the new law. He adds, though, many people, including members of the unhoused community, barely make enough to make rent and the added moving costs like deposits...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy