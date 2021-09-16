For Lauren Folkerts, community is the magic ingredient
It wasn’t the buildings that drove Lauren Folkerts to become an architect. It was the people who would eventually fill them. Now, as much of her platform is focused on Boulder’s built environment, she’s still thinking not of height or design or materials (though she does have opinions on those) but of the ways housing, workplaces, stores and streets impact the lives of those who live here — and of those who can’t.boulderbeat.news
