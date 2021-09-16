CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lumen Field Unveils New Stadium Signage

By Seahawks Communications
seattle Seahawks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks' landmark sports and entertainment venue makes its new name official with new state-of-the-art, environmentally-friendly signage sporting its new name, Lumen Field. The Seattle Seahawks and Lumen announced today that the project to replace and update all signage reflecting the stadium's new name is officially complete. Lumen Field, announced in November 2020, underwent a complex and artistic process to replace more than 5,000 stadium signs throughout the venue and along the skyline. The stadium will welcome Seahawks fans for the first time with the new signage for the team's regular season home opener on Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans, with kickoff at 1:25 p.m. PT.

www.seahawks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Tony Romo’s Performance On Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers came down to the final play, with CBS’s Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. The Cowboys beat the Chargers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal by Greg Zuerlein. The veteran NFL kicker drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired to give his team the win. The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with the win, while the Chargers dropped to 1-1.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Extremely Controversial Call In Chargers vs. Cowboys

It’s been a theme all weekend, but strange officiating has crept into the late afternoon NFL games for Week 2. Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys–Los Angeles Chargers game has just been a victim of it. In the fourth quarter, the Chargers trailed 17-14 and were in the red zone, driving for...
NFL
FanSided

Video: Jackson Mahomes dumped water on a Ravens fan after Chiefs loss

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, dumped water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 36-35. The Kansas City Chiefs looked as though they were cruising to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens. That was evident after their 35-24 lead in the third quarter. That never came to fruition, thanks in part to two costly second half turnovers by Chiefs, allowing Lamar Jackson to lead the Ravens to a 36-35 victory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#First Goal Inc#Wi Fi#Titanium Dioxide#Pureti Inc#Tube Art#Super Graphics#Us Electric#Creo Industrial Arts#Prime Electric#Rushing Co#Nbbj#Oac Services
ClutchPoints

Shocking stat reveals Russell Wilson, Seahawks collapse vs. Titans is historic

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 2 collapse against the Tennessee Titans is pretty historic. In fact, it’s one that home fans haven’t seen since 2004. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was only the second time that the Seahawks have lost at Lumen Field despite leading by at least 14 points in the fourth quarter. Since it opened in 2002, such occurrence happened just once back 2004 against the Rams. Throughout that span, they were 58-1 and 5-1 including the playoffs.
NFL
Sporting News

Did officials miss a safety in overtime of Seahawks-Titans game?

The Seahawks were spared from sharing a piece of unfortunate history. About two minutes into overtime against the Titans on Sunday, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson appeared to be taken down in the end zone after a scramble — or be in line for being called for intentional grounding in the end zone. Instead, the officials ruled Wilson down at the 1-yard line, avoiding a walk-off safety for the Titans.
NFL
On3.com

Mike Vrabel reacts to Julio Jones touchdown controversy

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones appeared to have scored his first-career touchdown in a Titans uniform, executing a perfect toe-tap in the back of the end zone. Unfortunately, the ruling on the field was later overturned, as the referees concluded that Jones was out of bounds. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel seemed to disagree with the ruling on the field, suggesting that the referees should have consulted the NFL league office before opting to overturn the call.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
Politics
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Richard Sherman News

Richard Sherman might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster. The 33-year-old defensive back remains a free agent, though that probably won’t be the case for very long. Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler, has reportedly been receiving calls from multiple NFL teams heading into Week 2. NFL.com’s Tom...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 33-30 Loss To The Titans

"Most difficult loss for us today because there was so many good things that happened and it was such a great day at the stadium, the fans were ready and rocking and we wanted to reward them with a big win as well. We did so many good things and then we really hurt ourselves just too many times when you're playing a good team. The penalties were just so costly, so many first downs off penalties when we had them and really had control of the situation and it was really unfortunate that we weren't poised enough and I totally take that on myself. There was just opportunities for us to make better decisions that we didn't make. And I know sometimes I get these guys so fricking crazy that, you know, they're just going out after it. And, I mean, there was -- and I'm not even -- I don't have any question about the calls or any of that kind of stuff, I'm not talking about the refereeing or any of that. We have to do better. We have to play better with, and handle the situations so that we get the benefits of all of the good play. And we gave them way too much stuff. Like I said, you give a good team that much, they keep hanging. They're tough. They got great players and a terrific approach to the game and all that, and it came through and they won a game with it. Credit to them."
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles’ Crushing Injury News

The Philadelphia Eagles received some crushing injury news following their Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. According to multiple reports, veteran defensive lineman Brandon Graham is out for the year with a torn Achilles injury. Graham, 33, has been with the Eagles since 2010. The former first-round pick...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy