Lumen Field Unveils New Stadium Signage
The Seattle Seahawks' landmark sports and entertainment venue makes its new name official with new state-of-the-art, environmentally-friendly signage sporting its new name, Lumen Field. The Seattle Seahawks and Lumen announced today that the project to replace and update all signage reflecting the stadium's new name is officially complete. Lumen Field, announced in November 2020, underwent a complex and artistic process to replace more than 5,000 stadium signs throughout the venue and along the skyline. The stadium will welcome Seahawks fans for the first time with the new signage for the team's regular season home opener on Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans, with kickoff at 1:25 p.m. PT.www.seahawks.com
