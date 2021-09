The official term for a puppy is a “juvenile dog.” Puppies, according to some experts, age at different rates, based on size and breed. Large dogs tend to be puppies for longer, up to 15 months. For smaller breeds, the figure is closer to nine months. One set of experts even offers a “puppy age calculator” that allows owners to estimate how long they can expect their dogs to remain puppies.

