Virginia Beach magician wins ‘America’s Got Talent’

Another day, another rising star putting Virginia Beach on the map.

Virginia Beach magician Dustin Tavella won season 16 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Wednesday night, beating nine other contestants and winning $1 million and a headliner show in Las Vegas.

In the two-episode show, Tavella performed solo Tuesday, then again on Wednesday with season 9 winner Mat Franco and “Modern Family” actor Rico Rodriguez before being crowned this season’s winner.

Tavella, who was born in Pennsylvania but lives in the 757, wowed viewers and judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell with an inspirational, interactive magic show.

During his performances, Tavella chronicled the difficulties he experienced as a child and introduced viewers to his wife, Kari. Together, they faced their own set of challenges, including a miscarriage shortly after they got married. Now, the couple has two young sons they adopted.

Before his final performances on the show, Tavella said he wants to inspire his boys.

“You never have to stop chasing your dreams,” he said. “No matter how hard life gets, there’s always some kind of magic ahead of you.”

Tuesday night, he incorporated personal stories into his performance.

Noting that his parents’ 37th anniversary was approaching, Tavella said that the first time he experienced magic wasn’t a card or coin trick. It was kindness.

“It was a person,” he said, ripping up a wedding photo of his parents into small pieces. “Someone stepped into my parents’ lives, helped them get sober and back on their feet. They helped put my family back together simply because they cared.”

He pursed his lips, blew on the pieces and, like magic, the photo of his parents was put back together, earning applause.

For his next trick, he asked audience members to write how they hope to help others on a piece of paper.

Tavella asked them to crumble up the papers and toss them toward the judges.

“There are over 2,000 people in this theater tonight,” he said, “which means if everyone commits to what they wrote down, maybe that’s 2,000 lives that could be changed.”

He then asked the judges to choose a piece of paper and invited host Terry Crews to choose a judge. Crews chose Cowell and took a sheet of paper from him.

Tavella then had Crews read the note.

“Give my cool clothes to another kid that needs them,” Crews read.

Crews then popped a balloon on stage and out fell a sheet of paper that read “Give some of my clothes to a kid who needs them,” matching the first note Cowell had chosen.

Tavella asked the audience member who wrote the note to stand.

“This is amazing,” he told the young man. “You’re never too young to make a difference, man. Hold onto that generous spirit. You’ll go further than you even know. Second, another thing, I love that what you wrote started with the word give.”

He said giving is how others enact change, again referring to the person who changed his parents’ futures and his.

As he spoke, he folded and ripped up the note into tiny pieces. He blew one of the pieces away and with other tiny papers between his fingers, sent them flying into the air, like confetti.

“That is the power of giving,” he said. “This is my reminder to you guys that a small act of kindness can go a really long way.”

His performance earned him praise from Cowell first, who called him an “amazing storyteller,” and predicted Tuesday he’d be one of two finalists. Vergara also praised him for mixing his magic and real-life experiences, as did Mandel.

“I think that what you do with emotion and humanity and relatability,” Mandel said, “you make the impossible possible.”

And that, he did.

To keep up with Tavella, give him a follow on YouTube , Instagram at @dustintavella or www.dustintavella.com .

Saleen Martin, 757-446-2027, saleen.martin@pilotonline.com