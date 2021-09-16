CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Periods of fire weather concerns Friday, Monday and Tuesday, chance of rain Sunday

By National Weather Service Sacramento CA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChances of moisture (not a bunch) increasing with best chances on Sunday. Cooling definitely on track with coolest day Sunday. Some gusty winds possible early next with temperatures slowly rising. Clear skies cover the region. Extensive stratus covers the Bay Area and profiler data indicates the marine layer has deepened...

yubanet.com

WEAR

Fall cold front on the way to Northwest Florida

Autumn 2021 begins September 22nd, a Wednesday. It's fitting that our first fall cold front moves in this upcoming Wednesday. Will we need a jacket? Maybe. Let's talk numbers:. Rain chances and humid/warm weather will continue Monday - Wednesday across our area. We could see some strong thunderstorms Wednesday as the front rolls through during the morning and early afternoon. Something to watch. The north wind and drier air will rush in during the later hours on Wednesday, a fall chill will be on tap by Thursday morning.
PENSACOLA, FL
WBTV

FIRST ALERT for Tuesday and Wednesday with rain and storm chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for both Tuesday and Wednesday, as widespread, scattered rain and storms are expected, with cooler temperatures in the week ahead. Here’s what we are tracking this week:. Isolated rain and storms for Monday, with mid-80s. Rain and storms are likely...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday was summer’s final gift to us. It was a kiss of spectacular weather before the smackdown of rain and chilly start to fall. The low for Sunday night is 70. (Credit: CBS 2) A disturbance lifts north across the area late Sunday night and Monday morning, resulting in widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s temperatures will drop to near seasonal values, but humidity will be on the rise. (Credit: CBS 2) Late Monday night and Tuesday morning, a cold front will sweep past the area triggering gusty storms and a few downpours. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a Marginal Risk severe weather for far western DeKalb and LaSalle counties on Monday night. This is level one of five – the lowest – and the threat is damaging winds from a line of storms but can’t rule out a brief QLCS tornado embedded in the line. (Credit: CBS 2) This Marginal Risk it could be shifted farther east by Monday. It’s worth watching. The high for Monday is 80. (Credit: CBS 2) Much cooler fall-like air pours in behind this front for the start of fall on Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Tuesday is 73, Wednesday just 68, and Thursday 67.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: 2 Waves Of Rain Coming

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two waves of rain are coming. The first round will be scattered through sunset. Torrential downpours and gusty winds are moving in from the south, with individual cells moving northeast at 25 mph. (Credit: CBS 2) Due to the tropical moisture influence, localized heavy rain is possible at times. We were on the humid, mild side of the system as of 2:30 p.m. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Storms are also coming around sunrise Tuesday. Storms firing along the main cold front will bring severe storms to western Wisconsin, eastern Iowa, and possibly the Quad Cities. (Credit: CBS 2) We can expect a line of rain and embedded thunderstorms in the predawn hours Tuesday as the front crosses our area. This main squall line is expected to weaken somewhat as it heads our way, since the daytime heating will be lost. (Credit: CBS 2) The low for Monday night is 66. For Tuesday, the high is 69 with gusty northwest winds. (Credit: CBS 2) For Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy and windy with lakeside showers and a high of 67. Fall begins at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
county10.com

Rain, mountain snow Monday; Freeze watch early Tuesday

(Fremont County, WY) – The highs today, September 20th, across the 10 range from 48 to 63 degrees. Mountain snow has also made roads slick on Togwotee Pass. The lower elevations are expecting scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the evening. “A Freeze Watch is in effect for tonight...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
KAAL-TV

Monday rain

We have scattered thunderstorms expected for Monday. This line is expected to move through in the afternoon/early evening. Once we start to darken up, we will mostly be through with it. Rainfall totals are expected to fall between 1/2" and 1" for most of the area. If the line of storms grows or the line of storms slows down while in our area, then we could get more rain. Make sure to provide yourself extra time on the commute home from work, and bring a raincoat and an umbrella.
whdh.com

Great Weather Next Few Days, Rain Chances End Of Week

The week starts with fantastic weather, and then we end the week with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures dip down between 48-56º early tomorrow morning. The kids will need the light layer for the bus stop, but they won’t need it for lunch time with temperatures jumping into the low 70s. It will be another comfortable and bright day in southern New England.
wgno.com

Rain chances Tuesday with a pattern change Wednesday! Cold Front Alert!

Happy Monday! Again, we have seen all of the above today across southeast Louisiana with sunshine and rain at times! There will be additional rain chances in our forecast for the afternoon timeframe across much of WGNO’s viewing area. Rain chances return again on Tuesday, too, and many spots may...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain returns to the forecast. Off/on showers today but rain chances spike overnight tonight. Some strong storms possible across #Chicago. Gusty wind is the main threat. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fnJLB33GZE — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021 Monday’s temperatures will be in the low 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold front moves in Monday night, with heavier rain arriving overnight into the morning. A cool down takes effect Tuesday when temperatures drop to the 70s. It’s finally happening … fall weather arrives this week 🍁 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Li3NvoTq8P — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) September 20, 2021 Cool temperatures continue Wednesday for the first official day of fall.
CHICAGO, IL
YubaNet

Critical fire weather conditions today into Tuesday

Dry and warmer weather this week. Gusty north to east winds late today and into Tuesday morning will bring periods of critical fire weather to much of the area. Breezy offshore winds may return on Thursday. Red Flag Warning until 11 AM Tuesday for the forecast area and Wind Advisory from 9 AM this morning to 4 PM this afternoon for portions of the Sacramento Valley.
