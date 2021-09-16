CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

GCU opens new finance center

By Desiree Fluellen
fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Canyon University is celebrating its grand opening of the Charles Schwab Foundation Finance Center. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Towson University Celebrates Ribbon Cutting For New StarTUp Accelerator Program

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University President Dr. Kim Schatzel will join Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski in cutting the ribbon for Towson University’s StarTUp at the renovated Towson Armory. This newly renovated space will be home to other entrepreneurship programs, competitions and events for students and other professionals. This new area will include high-speed WiFi, seven conference rooms and 15 offices. StarTUp isn’t the only new addition to the armory, the building will also feature a Starbucks with outdoor seating. The StarTUp accelerator is an intensive eight-week, cohort-based fellowship where start-up businesses can work in a collaborative space to help expand. The group...
TOWSON, MD
Business Insider

Electric Last Mile Solutions Opens New Asia Pacific Operations Center

Commercial electric vehicle company Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ELMS) has opened its new Asia Pacific Operations Center (APOC) in Shanghai, China. The APOC will be a hub for the company's supply chain and logistics management, engineering operations, project management, and quality functions. ELMS Chief Operating Officer Jerry Hu will...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

New biopharma training center opened at Albany NanoTech Complex

ALBANY - The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS) has opened the first-ever Stack Family Center for Biopharmaceutical Education and Training (CBET) in the state. ACPHS President Greg Dewey marked the center’s opening Tuesday morning as he cut a ceremonial ribbon alongside donors and a slate of elected...
ALBANY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Canyon University#Charles Schwab#Fox#Gcu
wcyb.com

EarthLink to open customer service center in Norton, create 285 new jobs

A Georgia-based internet provider is expected to create nearly 300 jobs in Southwest Virginia. EarthLink is in the process of reshoring its customer service site operations from overseas to the United States. As part of their plan and partnerships with InvestSWVA and local leaders, they will hire 285 employees at a new Norton facility.
NORTON, VA
Valley News

RCOE opens new STEAM-centered child development center in Murrieta

MURRIETA–The antiquated idea of a child development center featuring a swing set and boxes of toys has been replaced by a technologically-focused classroom environment, and a playground featuring engineering equipment, built-in easels and musical instruments, at the new Las Brisas Child Development Center set to open late August. Operated by the Riverside County Office of Education, the new center, at 24990 Las Brisas Road in Murrieta, will offer STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) programs for income-qualified infants, toddlers and young preschool students. Innovative features of the new Las Brisas Child Development Center include a STEAM focused inclusive learning environment that integrates students of all abilities. Playground features include a cr.
MURRIETA, CA
newhampshirelakesandmountains.com

Business Finance Authority funds detox center infrastructure

BETHLEHEM — Recent funding support from the NH Business Finance Authority allowed AHEAD Housing to increase capacity at Bethlehem's new detox center, formerly known as the Friendship House. The $1 million BFA investment allowed AHEAD to replace old administrative offices with additional patient rooms and install a new central air...
BETHLEHEM, NH
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Network of Community Ministries opens new facility, announces partnership with Methodist Richardson Medical Center

A new headquarters for Network of Community Ministries has debuted in Richardson, signaling the start of a new era for the more than 30-year-old nonprofit organization. “It’s time to boldly step into the next season of Network’s history,” organization President and CEO Cindy Shafer said during a Sept. 7 ribbon cutting.
RICHARDSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
gcu.edu

GCU goes online with forensic science program

Editor’s note: Reprinted from the August 2021 issue of GCU Magazine. To read the digital version, click here. Brittany Fleck studied forensic science not just because she loved TV episodes of “CSI,” though of course she did. “I like using science to be able to bring closure for people through...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy