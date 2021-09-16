CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UW likely to extend mask requirement through fall semester

By Morgan Hughes
Star-Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wyoming will likely extend its mask requirement through the fall semester, based on recommendations from the institution’s pandemic task force. “The current masking policy we have on campus needs to be extended through the end of the fall semester,” David Jones, dean of the College of Health Sciences, told trustees. “I think our staff, faculty and our students want to have a safe teaching and learning environment. More importantly, we want to continue in-person instruction through the rest of this semester.”

trib.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Muscle Shoals City Schools extends masking requirement

MUSCLE SHOALS — The school board accepted Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Chad Holden's recommendation to extend the masking requirement for students, faculty staff and visitors for three more weeks during its meeting Monday night. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
rochesterfirst.com

RCSD fall sports policy: Two spectators per athlete, masks required

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District announced its fall sports spectator policy Tuesday. According to district officials, there will be a limit of two spectators per athlete, for all games both indoors and outdoors. Additionally, the policy states that all spectators are required to wear masks and...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Oakland Post

Students share their thoughts on start of fall semester

After a tumultuous start to the 2021-2022 Academic Year, Golden Grizzlies are ready to get back in the classroom — whether its virtual or in-person — to take the next step in their education. We walked around the Oakland Center and asked students about their experiences starting the fall semester. Here are their responses.
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern prepares for a more ‘normal’ fall semester

Entering another school year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, second-year Cyrus Seyrafi said he is hopeful this semester will fill the gap in his college experience left by his abnormal first year. Last year didn’t feel like a true start to college, and Seyrafi said he is “panicked, but hesitantly optimistic” about the upcoming school year.
BOSTON, MA
nny360.com

NCCC enrollment declines for fall semester, likely due to COVID

SARANAC LAKE — Enrollment at North Country Community College for the fall semester, which is starting Monday, is lower than it was last year. Declining enrollment is a trend seen in community colleges across the country. This trend, which some college administrators have attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, is one that NCCC administrators hope to reverse.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
Person
Ed Seidel
WTVQ

University of Cumberlands sees steady enrollment for fall semester

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/UC Public Relations) – Fall classes have begun at University of the Cumberlands and, after such an unprecedented year, the university is glad to report continued steady enrollment. Preliminary total enrollment is 19,150 students, with approximately 2,000 undergraduate students attending on campus and another 2,400 attending online. Currently,...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
Q2 News

MSU Billings students return for fall semester

In-person classes for the fall 2021 semester began at Montana State University Billings on Wednesday. Classes were in-person in spring 2021 semester, but this, semester there is more scheduled activities outside of class, and around campus.
MONTANA STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF Student Housing Increases for Fall Semester

The number of students living on campus has increased as more classes return to in-person and UCF resumes full operations for the fall semester, according to school housing officials. Meredith Varner, the associate director of housing administration, said the number of students living in dorms this semester is close to...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Masking#The University Of Wyoming#Associated Students#Twitter
calbaptist.edu

Fall 2021 semester begins in person at CBU

Riverside, Calif. (Sept. 8, 2021) – After offering classes mostly through synchronous remote instruction the past 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Baptist University campus was buzzing with energy and enthusiasm as in-person classes for the fall 2021 semester began Sept. 7. “We are thrilled to welcome...
RIVERSIDE, CA
WRIC TV

University of Richmond extends indoor mask requirement into October

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond is extending its indoor mask requirement until Oct. 8. This requirement is for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. University officials say it’s due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area. Today was also the deadline for students...
RICHMOND, VA
KSST Radio

Preparing for the Fall Semester at Paris Junior College

Student Molly Wiser, right, of Sulphur Springs visits with PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Testing Center clerk Cathey Martin as she prepared for the fall semester at the college campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar...
PARIS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Duck and cover: After early disruption, school board extends mask mandate through Oct. 15

Another week, another school board meeting, another extension of the mask mandate in local schools. The Albany County School District Board of Education voted 6-2 late Wednesday to extend its universal mask mandate in district facilities through Oct. 15. The rule, which would have expired Friday, applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors in indoor settings and on buses.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy