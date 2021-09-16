UW likely to extend mask requirement through fall semester

The University of Wyoming will likely extend its mask requirement through the fall semester, based on recommendations from the institution’s pandemic task force. “The current masking policy we have on campus needs to be extended through the end of the fall semester,” David Jones, dean of the College of Health Sciences, told trustees. “I think our staff, faculty and our students want to have a safe teaching and learning environment. More importantly, we want to continue in-person instruction through the rest of this semester.”