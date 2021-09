Eva Longoria laughs when asked about the toughest challenge she faced when shooting “Flamin’ Hot,” her feature film directorial debut about Richard Montañez, the man largely credited with the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. “The New Mexico heat,” Longoria says of shooting for five months in the Southwestern state. “So hot! There were days the asphalt melted underneath our camera trucks.” Kidding aside, she says, “I think probably the greatest challenge was making sure we stayed true to the theme of the movie, which is opportunity is not distributed equally. And when that happens, you have to work twice as hard and...

