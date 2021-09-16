CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Is AG Who Defied Cuomo Considering A Run For NY Governor?

By Nicholas Morgan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York’s Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly considering a run for governor after her office played a key role in investigating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. James, who was elected in 2018 as the state’s first Black attorney general after serving as the public advocate of New York City, has not yet announced any decision on a run for governor. Sources told CNBC that James is divided between risking her powerful position as attorney general and whether she believes in her odds of success during a Democratic Party primary.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRGB

CNBC report: AG Letitia James may potentially run for governor next year

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New details are emerging on State Attorney General Letitia James and her possible plans to run for governor. CNBC reports that James has been talking with her advisors about running next year, testing the waters to see if she’d have the backing of donors and supporters if she seeks to take a chance at the Executive Mansion.
POLITICS
Gothamist.com

Governor Hochul Taps Cuomo Ally To Lead Embattled Ethics Commission

Despite pledges to bring a “new era of transparency” to New York State government, Governor Kathy Hochul named a longtime ally of her predecessor to lead the state’s embattled ethics agency, a troubling move in the eyes of government accountability groups who said they hoped Hochul would make sweeping changes in Albany.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
audacy.com

NY ethics agency lets Cuomo keep $5.1M from COVID-19 book: reports

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — New York's ethics agency is reportedly allowing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo keep the $5.1 million he has made from his now-controversial COVID-19 book. CBS 2 reports the agency's panel made the decision Tuesday. Six members voted in Cuomo's favor, including a former Suffolk County district...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

NY Siena Poll Results Are In: Gov. Hochul Rates Favorably And Cuomo Bombs Out

After a mere three weeks in office, things are looking good on the favorability front for New York's new Governor Kathy Hochul who took office on August 24, after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo. According to a new Siena College poll conducted Sept. 7 through Sept. 12 which surveyed 700 registered state voters, Hochul received a favorability rating from 42% of residents with 17% rating her unfavorably. 41% of the respondents were undecided since Hochul hasn't been in office for more than a few weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times Union

A.M. Roundup: After rebuff, JCOPE again refers Cuomo leak to AG

This article was featured in the Capitol Confidential newsletter. Sign up here to get it each morning. Amid a flurry of machinations within state government, New York's ethics commission voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to seek a criminal investigation into the 2019 leak of confidential information to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. (TU)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Person
Andrew Cuomo
nystateofpolitics.com

AG James says she can't probe alleged ethics panel leak to Cuomo

New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling for changes to the referral process for investigations after her office determined she could not probe an alleged leak to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo from the state's troubled ethics and lobbying regulator. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics, known as JCOPE, has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wamc.org

State Senator Calls On NY Governor And President Biden To Take Action To Reopen Northern Border

State and local lawmakers in northern New York are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to use her new status to push the Biden administration to reopen the U.S.-Canada border. The border closed to non-essential travelers in March 2020 and the closure was extended monthly. In August, Canadian officials reopened their land crossings to nonessential travelers if certain COVID-19 protocols are met. But the U.S. side has remain closed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Governor#State Attorney General#Legislature#Ag#Cnbc#Democratic Party#Nra#Data For Progress
94.3 Lite FM

Did Cuomo Really Leave His Dog at the Governor’s Mansion?

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is in the dog house. Is there not enough room for two?. It's hard to believe but Andrew Cuomo is no longer the Governor of New York State. His last day in office was yesterday and his Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul was sworn into office as the 57th and the first female governor of the state.
PETS
101.5 WPDH

Do We Call Cuomo ‘Former Governor’ or ‘Ex Governor’ Now?

How do you address someone who left a political office in such unconventional terms?. Anyone else still in complete shock that he's gone?. It's hard to believe but it has been almost a month since Andrew Cuomo resigned as the 56th Governor of New York. The resignation was surprise to many New Yorkers. Most of us expected the resignation to come shortly after the Attorney General found he had harassed several women while in office but it came much later. Andrew Cuomo still denies the accusations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHEC TV-10

NY Sen. Brian Benjamin sworn in as lieutenant governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC/AP)—New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin Thursday was officially sworn into his role. Benjamin, a state senator from New York City, was chosen by Gov. Kathy Hochul last month. She helped swear him in during a ceremony Thursday morning. The 44-year-old Benjamin becomes the state’s second Black lieutenant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

LGBTQ rights group fires president who helped disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

The nation’s largest LGBTQ rights advocacy group has fired its president for advising Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the #METOO allegations against the governor. The two Human Rights Campaign (HRC) boards terminated Alphonso David “for cause” Monday evening, The New York Times reported. David called his termination unjust in a Monday evening statement and accused the HRC board of lying to him about its investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

AG James issues subpoena to JCOPE for Cuomo’s $5.1M book deal records

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has issued at least one subpoena to the state’s ethics agency for all records on disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $5 million book deal, as part of her office’s criminal investigation into the matter. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics — the state’s watchdog...
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

Report: NY Attorney General issues subpoenas into Cuomo book deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC)— New York Attorney General Letitia James' office has issued a subpoena to the state's ethics commission to get its hands on records on former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's book deal. The Albany Times Union reports the subpoena to the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) was issued in...
ALBANY, NY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy