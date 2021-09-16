Is AG Who Defied Cuomo Considering A Run For NY Governor?
New York’s Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly considering a run for governor after her office played a key role in investigating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. James, who was elected in 2018 as the state’s first Black attorney general after serving as the public advocate of New York City, has not yet announced any decision on a run for governor. Sources told CNBC that James is divided between risking her powerful position as attorney general and whether she believes in her odds of success during a Democratic Party primary.www.ibtimes.com
