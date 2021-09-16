Is AG Who Defied Cuomo Considering A Run For NY Governor?

How do you address someone who left a political office in such unconventional terms?. Anyone else still in complete shock that he's gone?. It's hard to believe but it has been almost a month since Andrew Cuomo resigned as the 56th Governor of New York. The resignation was surprise to many New Yorkers. Most of us expected the resignation to come shortly after the Attorney General found he had harassed several women while in office but it came much later. Andrew Cuomo still denies the accusations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO