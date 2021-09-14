CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Evanson: USC is lost, and Helton's firing is proof of it

By Wade Evanson
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

The historic football program is reeling following a Week-2 home loss to Stanford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nk9FN_0byAD5mV00

What happened to competent leadership?

The University of Southern California fired its football coach, Clay Helton, Monday and in the process exposed itself as a headless snake more apt for the front seat of a Los Angeles sports bar than a beacon of the college football world.

While history says otherwise, those living in the here and now see not what the Trojans once were, but rather a metaphoric young partygoer swinging aimlessly at a piñata — again and again.

Since Pete Carroll left the sidelines at "Tailback U" more than a decade ago, USC has won a single Pac-12 Conference championship (2017), been ranked in the country's final top-10 just once (also 2017), and has made but two New Year's Day bowl appearances (2016 Rose Bowl, 2017 Cotton Bowl).

They've had four coaches — if you count Ed Orgeron's eight-game stint — in the past 11 seasons, three of whom who haven't made it much beyond September before being terminated for performance unbecoming.

Lane Kiffin was fired on the tarmac upon arrival from a road loss to Arizona State in 2013. His successor, Steve Sarkisian, was sacked due primarily to a drinking problem that ultimately made its way onto the field five games into his second season in L.A.. Now Helton's dismissal comes just two games into a season which the Trojans were thought to be conference champion and College Football Playoff contenders.

The coach — or coaches — may have been a problem, but the biggest problem may very well be the person who hired, and eventually fired, those coaches to begin with.

Everyone's prone to a mistake or two. After all, we're human. But knee-jerk reactions are for people on the couch watching from home, not for the ones being paid to thoughtfully think and act with the university's best interests in mind.

What changed in two weeks? Clay Helton didn't. He's the same mediocre coach who has accumulated an 18-13 record over the past three years. His loss this past Saturday to Stanford didn't come as a shock to me, so it certainly shouldn't have come as one to USC athletic director Mike Bohn, who since he took the job in 2019 saw the Helton-led Trojans lose handily to a mediocre Iowa team in the 2019 Holiday Bowl, fall to an underdog Oregon team on its home field in last year's Pac-12 Championship Game, and allow more than 30 points per game defensively — which ain't good.

Helton needed to go, but if his termination hung from such an incredibly thin thread, the time wasn't this past Monday, but rather following that disappointing loss at the hands of the Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship Game nearly a year ago.

Bohn said, following the announcement of Helton's dismissal, that over the past two off-seasons, the school had provided "every resource necessary to win," and that it had become evident that despite that commitment those expectations would not be met under current leadership. He went on to say that this decision is the next step towards the goal of "winning national championships and restoring USC football to glory."

That all sounds good, but it would've looked a lot better had it not been just nine days into a season already circling the drain.

USC should be winning games, and it's true, Helton wasn't the man to get them where they want and — in today's landscape — need to go. They have the tradition, the winning history, and in a burgeoning era of "name, image and likeness" propaganda, the cache to win at the game's highest level, but while the coach matters, so does the leadership at the top.

Bohn may turn out to be it, but at present, he's not solving their problem, he's a part of it — and like he with Helton, I figured that out in nine days.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To USC Firing Clay Helton

Not surprisingly, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on USC’s decision to fire head coach Clay Helton earlier today. Helton took over the reins of the Trojans during the 2015 season and after some initial success, his tenure petered out over the last few years. Last weekend’s 42-28 loss to Stanford was the final nail in the coffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

USC football fires Clay Helton: Paul Finebaum details Trojans' dysfunction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum agrees with USC's decision to fire football coach Clay Helton two games into his seventh season this week following an embarrassing home loss to Stanford. USC pulled the plug on Helton when it became clear the program's trajectory was heading in the wrong direction under his watch.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Oregon State
USA Today

USC AD Mike Bohn releases statement on firing of Clay Helton

The University of Southern California is moving in a new direction with its football program: a direction without Clay Helton. On Monday, just under 48 hours since they suffered an embarrassing loss to Stanford at home, the Trojans made the decision to fire the head coach after seven seasons with the program. The 1-1 start was not enough for Helton to keep his job. He entered this year on the hot seat and now the move has been made.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Clay Helton fired as USC's football coach

USC has made what many would consider a long overdue change at the head coach position. Trojans athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement Monday that Clay Helton has been fired as head coach, effective immediately. Donte Williams was named interim head coach, with Bohn saying Williams “gives us a higher probability for success the remainder of the season.” Bohn added that there will be a “national search” for a new head coach over the next several months.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theScore

USC fires Helton after shocking loss to Stanford

USC fired head coach Clay Helton after six-plus seasons, the school announced Monday. The move comes just days after the Trojans suffered an ugly 42-28 home defeat to Stanford. The Cardinal opened a 42-13 lead midway through the fourth quarter before USC scored two late touchdowns with the game already lost.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRDW-TV

USC fires Clay Helton 2 games into 7th season in charge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has fired football coach Clay Helton two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford. Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime West Coast college football powerhouse. Helton twice took over as USC’s interim head coach before getting the job on a permanent basis late in the 2015 season. Helton’s Trojans won one Pac-12 title and one Rose Bowl, but otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations at USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Lane Kiffin
On3.com

Clay Helton was fired because he didn’t live up to USC’s high expectations

USC fired Clay Helton on Monday, 36 hours or so after the Trojans got boat-raced at home Saturday night by Stanford. Helton went 46-24 in six-plus seasons. At the USCs of the college football world, winning two of every three games gets you fired. We all know that. It sounds nonsensical because it is nonsensical. But college football isn’t a professional sport. The best always have been greedy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LOOK: USC players, staff react to the firing of head coach Clay Helton

On Monday, following an ugly, ugly 42-28 loss to Stanford in the Coliseum, USC announced the termination of head coach Clay Helton. Helton started his USC coaching career working as Lane Kiffin's quarterback coach starting in 2010. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2012 and then offensive coordinator in 2013. That season Kiffin was fired by then athletic director Pat Haden and Ed Orgeron was named interim head coach. Despite going 6-2 with a win over No. 4 Stanford, Haden passed on hiring Oregon full time and instead brought back Washington head coach Steve Sarkisian to take over the Trojan football program. The devastated Orgeron left immediately and Helton served as the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Bowl win over Fresno State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

USC announces decision to fire Clay Helton

The Clay Helton era at USC came to an end on Monday, as USC athletic director Mike Bohn announced his decision to part ways with the head football coach. Bohn and Helton addressed the team on Monday afternoon to announce the change in leadership. “Clay is one of the finest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Usc#Stanford#Pac 12 Conference#Ducks
lafbnetwork.com

Uninspiring And Ugly. USC Trojans Lose To Stanford As Clay Helton’s Seat Remains On Fire

That’s the first word that comes to mind after watching the USC Trojans fall to the Stanford Cardinal. Take a drink if you’ve heard this before; from the start, Stanford just looked like the better coached team. They beat USC in just about every phase of the game. They were more disciplined. They were better on 3rd down. They didn’t make critical mistakes. They created big plays. They converted in the red zone.
NFL
Washington Post

USC fires Clay Helton after good, but not good enough, tenure

The long, unusual tenure of Clay Helton, the 49-year-old head coach at Southern California, ended Monday afternoon when the school fired him two games into the season. It came more than 11½ years after his arrival as an assistant and almost six after his ascension to the helm. It left an opening at one of the country’s storied football programs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Action News Jax

USC Trojans saddened by Helton's "heart-wrenching" firing

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Clay Helton's players hate the fact their head coach's firing was a cause for celebration for much of Southern California's vast football fan base. When those players went back to work Tuesday night, Helton's sudden departure was a cause for mourning and reflection — and a renewed determination to make him proud.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

USC fires Clay Helton, Donte Williams to serve as interim head coach

**Not subscribed? Join today and get a 60-DAY FREE TRIAL as USC begins its search for the Trojans' next head coach. Follow along with us through that process and share your thoughts on our Trojan Talk message board. Use code NEWUSC and this link.**. A day after Clay Helton reiterated...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

What was Clay Helton’s record at USC?

USC has finally made the decision to fire Clay Helton. What was his record as the head coach of the Trojans?. Following a frustrating and shocking loss to the Stanford Cardinal, the USC Trojans have made the move to fire Clay Helton. Helton, who has served as USC’s head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

USC fires head coach Clay Helton following ugly loss to Stanford

Stanford University, Clay Helton, USC Trojans football, University of Southern California, Mike Bohn. USC has fired head coach Clay Helton. The decision was made on Monday following the Trojans’ ugly home loss to Stanford on Saturday night. In the loss, the Trojans trailed 42-13 midway through the fourth quarter before eventually losing 42-28.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WSU's Nick Rolovich reacts to the firing of USC's Clay Helton

SMACK IN THE MIDDLE of Nick Rolovich's press conference on Monday, USC put out the announcement it had fired head coach Clay Helton. With the Trojans coming to Washington State this Saturday, Rolovich reacted in real time to Helton being fired. “Oh he did? Wow,” Rolovich said. “It’s definitely a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy