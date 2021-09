What’s a research worthy of, if not published and shared?. While data sharing is crucial in expanding research horizons, authors have been apprehensive in sharing their research data publicly due to the risk of violating privacy and misusing pertinent research analyses. Despite evolving privacy regulations, the propensity of data breaches in the scholarly community cannot be denied. Although, the benefits of data sharing may seem difficult to quantify, it significantly outweighs the risks by contributing hugely not only to current scientists, but also to scientists of future. Following ethics and diminishing misconduct form the basis of reliable scholarly publishing. Therefore, it is imperative for researchers to abide by norms of scientific publishing while reporting and sharing research data.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO