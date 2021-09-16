Best 15 animated series on Hulu in 2021

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Wu-Tang: An American Saga TV show is based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most influential and important groups in hip-hop history. Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, TJ Atoms, Dave East, Johell Young, Uyoata Udi, and Damani Sease star. Set in the early ’90s in New York City, at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA (Sanders), who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories. In season two, the Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis (Saunderson), Sha (Moore), Power (Callender), and Divine (Martinez) still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle to deal with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity, and though he knows he can lead his crew through the music business challenges, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.

