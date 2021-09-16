Future of Lake Tahoe clarity in question as wildfires worsen

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Smell that? The all-too-familiar, dreaded odor of brush fire smoke is in the air, but the source is coming wildfires burning in Northern California, hundreds of miles away. The Ventura County Fire Department sent out a tweet Monday morning to let people know that a northwest breeze is pushing smoke from fires in Northern California. “Noticing smoke in the sky? Do not be alarmed. This is drift smoke caused by the shifting winds,” the fire department tweeted. Noticing smoke in the sky? Do not be alarmed. This is drift smoke caused by the shifting winds.There is a north west breeze...

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO