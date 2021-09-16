CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Future of Lake Tahoe clarity in question as wildfires worsen

By Sam Metz
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a wildfire crested the mountains near North America's largest alpine lake, embers and ash that zipped across a smoky sky pierced Lake Tahoe's clear blue waters. The evacuation order for thousands to flee their homes has been lifted, but those who returned have found black stripes of ash building up on the shoreline—a reminder that success fighting the Caldor Fire won't insulate the resort region on the California-Nevada line from effects that outlast wildfire season.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Winds Blowing Smoke From Sequoia And Kings National Park Wildfire Into Southern California

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Smell that? The all-too-familiar, dreaded odor of brush fire smoke is in the air, but the source is coming wildfires burning in Northern California, hundreds of miles away. The Ventura County Fire Department sent out a tweet Monday morning to let people know that a northwest breeze is pushing smoke from fires in Northern California. “Noticing smoke in the sky? Do not be alarmed. This is drift smoke caused by the shifting winds,” the fire department tweeted. Noticing smoke in the sky? Do not be alarmed. This is drift smoke caused by the shifting winds.There is a north west breeze...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Fresno Bee

Another wildfire, at 21,598 acres with 3% containment, burns near California’s giant sequoias

While the KNP Complex Fire continues to burn in Sequoia National Park, a second fire is also threatening giant sequoia groves in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. The Windy Fire is burning 25 miles east of Porterville on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in the Giant Sequoia National Monument inside Sequoia National Forest. As of mid-morning Sunday, the fire burned 21,598 acres and was 3% contained.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Lake#California Wildfires#Wildfire#Save Lake Tahoe#The Global Water Center#The University Of Nevada
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Phys.org

Is wildfire soot leaving a mark on the world's oceans?

When clouds of smoke and ash billow out over the ocean, stretching away from the wildfires that are their source, they might not just affect the air quality. Rather, the wildfire soot could leave a chemical mark on the waters below. That's the idea behind new research by Aron Stubbins,...
EARTH SCIENCE
SFGate

Climate change lets mosquitoes flourish - and feast - in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Many try and fail to make it in L.A. But one group is proving unstoppable: mosquitoes, which have taken over Southern California and are driving the humans here crazy. New invasive, disease-bearing species originating from Asia and Africa are thriving in the increasingly long, hot and humid...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sfbayca.com

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake strikes near Dublin

A 3.0 magnitude quake struck in the hills along the eastern border of Alameda County at 5:09 p.m. Saturday, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey. The quake was centered about 6 km (3.7 miles) northwest of Dublin, just west of Dublin Hills Regional Park and the border with Contra Costa County.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Beavers Reportedly Are To Blame for Oregon Wildfires

It’s an undeniable fact that beavers do a lot of good for the environment. They help develop and protect the wetlands by building dams, which provide habitats for plants and animal species. They also improve water quality and help control flooding. But, there’s always that one guy who ruins it...
OREGON STATE
Modesto Bee

Windy Fire, another wildfire in the South Valley, threatens sequoia trees, prompts evacuations

The Windy Fire, another wildfire burning in the South Valley, prompted evacuation orders Saturday with no containment established since the fire started nine days ago. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for the communities of Johnsondale and nearby Camp Whitsett, then followed about an hour later with evacuation orders for the communities of Ponderosa and Quaking Aspen.
PORTERVILLE, CA
knoxvilletimes.com

Sequoia National Park still safe, but wildfires approaching

Sequoia National Park and its namesake gigantic trees could be threatened by two large forest fires blazing through California's Sierra Nevada mountains. Both fires could advance towards Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias, including "General Sherman," the largest tree on Earth by volume. Authorities closed all park...
ENVIRONMENT
travelawaits.com

Wildfire Burns Nearly 70% Of California National Park

Located in northern California, Lassen Volcanic National Park is one of the most popular in the state, attracting half a million visitors annually. While lesser-known than other popular parks such as Yosemite, this 100,000-plus acre park is one of our travel experts’ favorites. Located 130 miles north of Sacramento at...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy